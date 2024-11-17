Carnival’s Late Night Snacks Cause Ketchup Concerns

Sometimes, some cruise travelers might be a bit too concerned about what could really be insignificant details of their oceangoing vacation. It is a credit to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, that he still respectfully answers those concerns, no matter what the topic.

Following the cruise line’s announcement of expanded late-night snack menus, one guest has raised the issue of – wait for it – condiments. Specifically, ketchup and the ever-vital argument about ketchup vs. catsup.

Yes, really. Condiments that may make or break someone’s cruise vacation. Kind of reminds you of omelette-gate, doesn’t it?

“All of this food needs ketchup,” the commenter messaged Heald. “Will these bottles be on every table or do we have to scavenge for them like we do our Platinum freebies?”

The “scavenge” reference appears to be referring to the idea that the gifts Carnival Cruise Line gives to Platinum and Diamond members of its loyalty program, the Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) club. Years ago, those gifts were placed in guests’ staterooms as a fun surprise on embarkation day or whenever they were to be handed out.

Now, those most loyal members of the VIFP club must instead pick the gifts up from the Pixels photo gallery onboard. This procedure was implemented during the cruise industry restart after the pandemic to minimize how many people went in and out of individual staterooms for contact tracing and disease transmission.

The most recent VIFP gift has only recently been introduced. The blue canvas baseball cap has been generating controversy of its own, but at least it’s not related to where ketchup may or may not be found.

Next, the guest also inquired – not so kindly – about what type of condiment would be available.

“Is it ketchup or catsup?” they asked. “John Heald, if Carnival uses catsup, I’ll need to bring my own. Which is it?”

At this point it’s relatively unclear whether or not this is a satirical post or not, but nevertheless, Heald does address the concern with his characteristic wit and unfailing politeness.

“Yes indeed, we cover the big issues here on my Facebook page,” he noted. “I was going to make some silly joke in my response but in Heinz sight that probably isn’t a good idea.”

Okay, all of Heald’s more than 590,000 Facebook followers probably collectively groaned at that one.

“We have ketchup,” Heald then confirmed. “Heinz, and it will be available for everyone during the late night grazing.”

While Carnival Cruise Line does not always provide individual ketchup bottles on tables throughout the Lido Marketplace, extra bottles can be found at various stations throughout the restaurant area. Mustard, steak sauce, tabasco sauce, relish, and other condiments are also available.

As a special note, there is no difference between ketchup and catsup. The two words are just different spellings for the same modern, westernized condiment that first began as a brined or pickled fish sauce. The tomato-based sauce we know and love today was first created around 1800.

Using Ketchup – or Catsup – on Carnival’s Late-Night Snacks

Finally, Heald addressed the idea of which of Carnival’s new late-night snacks truly need a dollop of ketchup.

“Pizza, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries – are you putting a dollop of ketchup on yours?” he asked.

Hundreds of commenters responded, noting that the condiment is generally easy to find or can be asked for without difficulty. By far, the most common use is for fries, though hot dogs and burgers are a close second.

Read Also: Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line – Menu, Which Ships, Details

For me, I will use a bit of ketchup (I don’t care if it’s catsup or not – I mean, really?) on fries, but nowhere else.

How do you prefer to use condiments, and does it make a difference which brand of ketchup/catsup you have available? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!