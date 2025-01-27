Cruise NewsPort News

Belfast Launches Ambitious £90-Million Cruise Project

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Docked in Belfast
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Docked in Belfast (Photo Credit: Ballygally View Images)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

As Great Britain’s cruise industry grows and passengers clamor to visit its port cities, Northern Ireland’s Belfast is working to improve its capabilities to make way for bigger cruise ships.

On January 27, 2025, Belfast Harbour unveiled plans for a new £90 million deepwater quay, which will accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

The initiative, part of a broader £300-million investment strategy stretching over the next 5 years, will significantly enhance the port’s capabilities. 

With the cruise sector already injecting £20 to £25 million annually into the local economy, the port anticipates a boost to regional tourism and its economic growth.

“This transformative project strengthens Belfast’s position as a world-class cruise destination, paving the way for the future of Cruise Belfast by accommodating larger vessels and enhancing the visitor experience,” said Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast.

Added Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, “The addition of a new deepwater quay will not only add to the c300,000 cruise visitors welcomed by Belfast Harbour each year, it also gives us the opportunity to expand our capacity in the assembly and installation of offshore wind.”

The first phase of the quay’s construction, primarily focused on supporting cruise tourism, is projected to be operational between 2027 and 2029. Stage two, anticipated to be complete by 2030, will enhance the quay’s infrastructure.

Enhanced Port Facilities and Offshore Wind Capabilities Coming

Belfast Harbour, which can welcome up to three cruise ships daily, has welcomed more than 1,400 cruise ships and nearly 2.5 million passengers and crew to Belfast since 1996. As the largest deepwater quay in Ireland, its current quay is just over a half mile long and 34 feet deep.

Last year, the harbor saw 260,000 passengers and crew arrivals across 60 cruise ships from 35 different cruise lines.

Belfast Harbour’s new strategy, titled “Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029,” includes a comprehensive £208 million investment in improving port facilities and an additional £105 million dedicated to the ongoing development of the Harbour Estate, including office, retail, hospitality, exhibition spaces, and affordable housing.

The project will include renovations to the port’s current deepwater berth, Stormont Wharf, the addition of new warehouses, and the use of self-driving vehicles across the port.

Its full objectives are to enable economic growth, develop and improve the port, create places to live and work, and help Belfast Harbour reach net-zero cruise operations, in line with the UK’s 2050 target under the Clean Maritime Plan and investments in renewable energy. 

Aerial view of Belfast Harbour
Aerial view of Belfast Harbour (Photo Credit: Ballygally View Images)

In fact, one of the port’s main projects will be to create offshore wind farms, with Dr. Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, saying the development will make Belfast the only port on Ireland to feature offshore wind facilities.

Donaldon said, “We will continue our pioneering efforts to diversify and decarbonize, helping to reimagine and regenerate the city and bring additional prosperity to the region.”

Belfast Harbour’s cruise season traditionally operates between April and October, with 2025’s first call arriving on March 30 when Viking Ocean’s Viking Vela arrives on a 14-night British Isles voyage.

Its next arrivals, in April and May include Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Prima, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition, Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse, MSC Cruises’ MSC Preziosa, and Oceania Cruises’ Vista.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied