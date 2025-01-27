Belfast Launches Ambitious £90-Million Cruise Project

As Great Britain’s cruise industry grows and passengers clamor to visit its port cities, Northern Ireland’s Belfast is working to improve its capabilities to make way for bigger cruise ships.

On January 27, 2025, Belfast Harbour unveiled plans for a new £90 million deepwater quay, which will accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

The initiative, part of a broader £300-million investment strategy stretching over the next 5 years, will significantly enhance the port’s capabilities.

With the cruise sector already injecting £20 to £25 million annually into the local economy, the port anticipates a boost to regional tourism and its economic growth.

“This transformative project strengthens Belfast’s position as a world-class cruise destination, paving the way for the future of Cruise Belfast by accommodating larger vessels and enhancing the visitor experience,” said Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast.

Added Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, “The addition of a new deepwater quay will not only add to the c300,000 cruise visitors welcomed by Belfast Harbour each year, it also gives us the opportunity to expand our capacity in the assembly and installation of offshore wind.”

The first phase of the quay’s construction, primarily focused on supporting cruise tourism, is projected to be operational between 2027 and 2029. Stage two, anticipated to be complete by 2030, will enhance the quay’s infrastructure.

Enhanced Port Facilities and Offshore Wind Capabilities Coming

Belfast Harbour, which can welcome up to three cruise ships daily, has welcomed more than 1,400 cruise ships and nearly 2.5 million passengers and crew to Belfast since 1996. As the largest deepwater quay in Ireland, its current quay is just over a half mile long and 34 feet deep.

Last year, the harbor saw 260,000 passengers and crew arrivals across 60 cruise ships from 35 different cruise lines.

Belfast Harbour’s new strategy, titled “Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029,” includes a comprehensive £208 million investment in improving port facilities and an additional £105 million dedicated to the ongoing development of the Harbour Estate, including office, retail, hospitality, exhibition spaces, and affordable housing.

The project will include renovations to the port’s current deepwater berth, Stormont Wharf, the addition of new warehouses, and the use of self-driving vehicles across the port.

Its full objectives are to enable economic growth, develop and improve the port, create places to live and work, and help Belfast Harbour reach net-zero cruise operations, in line with the UK’s 2050 target under the Clean Maritime Plan and investments in renewable energy.

Aerial view of Belfast Harbour (Photo Credit: Ballygally View Images)

In fact, one of the port’s main projects will be to create offshore wind farms, with Dr. Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, saying the development will make Belfast the only port on Ireland to feature offshore wind facilities.

Donaldon said, “We will continue our pioneering efforts to diversify and decarbonize, helping to reimagine and regenerate the city and bring additional prosperity to the region.”

Belfast Harbour’s cruise season traditionally operates between April and October, with 2025’s first call arriving on March 30 when Viking Ocean’s Viking Vela arrives on a 14-night British Isles voyage.

Its next arrivals, in April and May include Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Prima, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition, Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse, MSC Cruises’ MSC Preziosa, and Oceania Cruises’ Vista.