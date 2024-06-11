Cruise Line Begins Convenient No-Fly Cruises From Belfast

Ambassador Cruise Line returns for a second season with a series of six no-fly cruises departing from Belfast Harbour from mid-June through early August. This will offer travelers in northern Ireland an easy option for travel without the hassle or expense of flying to the cruise embarkation port.

All six voyages are offered aboard the 48,123-gross-ton Ambition, the cruise line’s second vessel. The ship can welcome 1,248 passengers at double occupancy, or as many as 1,727 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. Sailings range from 5-12 nights, depending on departure date.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition (Photo Credit: Kevin Shipp)

“I’d like to thank our partners at Belfast Harbour for welcoming us back for a second season of sailings from Northern Ireland,” said Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line.

“In the short time Ambassador has been in operation, we have firmly established our no-fly cruise brand, offering our guests authentic experiences and affordable quality. After a successful inaugural season, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests from Northern Ireland onboard our second lady of the sea, Ambition, this summer.”

No-fly cruises are particularly popular for their convenience and value, as they eliminate the need for flight arrangements and the extra time and expenses traveling to or from the homeport.

“Given the current economic climate, our no-fly offering is proving very popular with new-to-cruise customers and seasoned cruisers alike,” said Verhounig. “Guests [tell] us that they love boarding Ambition with a minimum of hassle – and that’s without mentioning how they can avoid airport queues, flight cancellations, baggage limits or exchange rate fluctuations when sailing from Belfast Harbour.”

Ambition is offering a diverse selection of itineraries for travelers to choose from. Her first sailing of the season departs on Wednesday, June 12, and is a British Isles Discovery itinerary with calls to Stornoway, Kirkwall, Antwerp, Portsmouth, Guernsey, Liverpool, and more on the port-intensive schedule.

The ship’s June 24 departure is a unique 11-night Norway fjordland adventure sailing, while the July 5 Land of Ice Fire 11-night cruise will visit ports Iceland.

Guests setting sail on July 16 for the 12-night Hidden Gems voyage will visit top ports in Spain, Portugal, and France, but travelers interested in a shorter getaway will appreciate the 5-night sailing leaving Belfast on July 28 to visit Cobh, Falmouth, and Liverpool.

Ambition‘s final sailing from Belfast this season will depart on August 2. This one-way, 6-night cruise will take travelers to various exciting ports in Scotland, before ending in Edinburgh with an immersive overnight stay.

Benefits of No-Fly Cruises

Not only do travelers benefit from no-fly sailings with the savings of time, money, and hassle without needing to fly to the embarkation port, but local communities benefit as well.

Because there is no air travel involved, the environmental impact of these sailings is minimized, and as guests drive to the homeport, they often spend more time the communities before and after setting sail. This provides a greater economic impact locally, supporting retailers, hotels, restaurants, tour guides, and more.

Ambassador’s Ambition Cruise Ship

In addition to Belfast, Ambassador Cruise Line offers sailings from seven other UK homeports, including London, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Edinburgh, Falmouth, and Dundee.

Along with Ambition, the cruise line also operates the larger, 70,285-gross-ton Ambience, which is homeported year-round from London.

Ambassador Cruise Line began operations in 2021, and is quickly becoming a favorite for local travelers interested in a premium cruise from their most convenient homeports.

“The success of our business is evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests, with a remarkable 94% saying they would recommend Ambassador to their friends and family. This endorsement speaks volumes about the exceptional experiences we provide and we’re looking forward to offering guests boarding in Belfast Harbour the warmest welcome at sea in the months and years to come,” said Verhounig.

Would driving to a homeport influence your selection of cruise line or itinerary? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!