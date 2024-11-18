Antigua Cruise Port Launches Record Breaking Season

The Antigua Cruise Port has only been around since 2019, but is already making waves in the cruise industry.

The Eastern Caribbean port, which is located in the heart of St. John’s and provides access to Antigua and Barbuda, has been working hard to grow and improve its infrastructure.

In the past two years, the growing port has experienced a 150% increase in homeporting passenger numbers – and the 2024/2025 peak Caribbean season is expected to break even more records.

P&O Cruises’ Arvia officially arrived at her new homeport on November 16, 2024 – bringing up to 6,264 to the Caribbean port with every sailing.

On the same day, SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream II arrived to begin her third season homeporting in Antigua in a positive continuation of the relationship between the port and the brand. The boutique luxury ship can hold up to 112 guests.

“Today is a historic day for Antigua Cruise Port and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Arvia’s and Seadream II’s return for a third season symbolizes our immense progress in establishing Antigua as a homeporting destination in the region,” said Gasper George, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port.

The cruise port welcomes over 800,000 passengers annually, and is expecting over 19,000 cruise guests from this homeporting season alone.

“With over 19,000 passengers expected this season, this accomplishment reflects the hard work of our team, the collaboration of our stakeholders, and the unmatched appeal of our beautiful island. Antigua Cruise Port remains committed to enhancing the cruise experience, driving economic impact, and delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations,” continued George.

While they aren’t necessary homeporting in Antigua and Barbuda, the island nation is also expecting several calls in the coming weeks to months from several other well-known vessels.

MSC Explora 2, Celebrity Summit, Explorer of the Seas, Seven Seas Grandeur, Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, and Spirit of Discovery are just some of many that are expected before the end of November 2024.

Antigua Prepares for Expansion

The Antigua Cruise Port can already accommodate up to five cruise ships at a time – thanks to the addition of a fifth berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest cruise ships that was completed in 2020.

The purpose of this $30 million project was largely in anticipation of the massive Oasis-class vessels from Royal Caribbean sailing to the port in the future – as the cruise line announced plans for an exclusive Royal Beach Club near Fort James on Antigua in 2019.

More recently, in March of 2024, the Antiguan government announced plans to further develop a portion of Rat Island – which is located on the northside of St. John’s Cruise Terminal.

Cruise Ship Docked in Antigua, Caribbean (Photo Credit: Nancy Pauwels)

The reason behind the expansion is to create more space for yachts and smaller cruise ships to dock while bigger vessels continue berthing at the main Antigua Cruise Port in St. John’s Harbor.

But while Antigua continues to improve port operations and experiences to be had while on the island, it’s also a gateway to the rest of the Caribbean.

Its two homeporting ships will be taking advantage of Antigua’s prime location for the peak Caribbean cruise season – which runs from December to April annually when the weather is most stable.

Arvia will primarily be operating 7 and 14-day itineraries between Antigua and Bridgetown, Barbados – calling on popular destinations like Castries, St. Lucia; St. Georges, Grenada; Fort-de-France, Martinique; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Meanwhile, SeaDream II will use Antigua as the jumping off point for 7-day voyages to destinations like Falmouth, Antigua; Charlestown, Nevis; and the British Virgin Islands.