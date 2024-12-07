Amsterdam Receives First Green Globe Certification

One of Europe’s most-visited cruise ports has become the first cruise terminal in the world to receive Green Globe certification, complying with more than 300 sustainable tourism standards.

Cruise Port Amsterdam’s terminal, which welcomes more than 150 cruise ship calls and 300,0000 passengers each year, was awarded the certification for its sustainability initiatives in energy, water, waste, procurement, “green office” operations, and carbon reduction efforts.

“We are very proud and pleased that we are certified as the first cruise terminal worldwide,” said Esther Lebbink, office manager the port.

“A combined venue for cruise and events faces significant environmental challenges, but with the Green Globe certification program, Cruise Port Amsterdam is committed to doing business sustainably,” she continued.

The terminal’s ongoing sustainability measures include reusing materials during renovations, such as repurposing windows from a demolished section of the concourse to provide natural light to the existing terminal.

In 2024, the terminal also increased its recycling rate to 83.5 percent and expects to reach 85 percent in 2025.

The terminal is also preparing for the launch of shore power in 2025, which will allow docked ships to connect to onshore electricity grids instead of relying on engine-generated power, reducing emissions.

Currently, shore power is operational for river cruise vessels, and with the full installation, the port will require all cruise ships to utilize shore power systems by 2030, ahead of the City of Amsterdam’s goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050.

Additionally, 2025 goals include the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations from 2 to 10, converting half of its forklift fleet to electric models, adding 10 segregated waste bins, and developing a dashboard for tracking energy and water consumption.

Beyond its environmental focus, the terminal located on the southern banks of the River IJ engages with the local community through clean-up campaigns, educational site visits, and charitable events.

Amsterdam’s Sustainability Push and Protests

The recognition comes at a good time for the port, which has received a fair share of turmoil in recent months.

The port has been a focal point for climate protests by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion. Activists from the organization disrupted port operations during the summer months, forcing some vessels to relocate to different ports and delaying multiple cruise ship arrivals, including Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas.

At the time, Extinction Rebellion called for “an immediate termination of the cruise industry due to the urgent and rapidly escalating climate and environmental crisis.”

It claims studies show cruise ships are a significant source of pollution for air, water, and land.

NCL Cruise Ship in Amsterdam (Photo Credit: Bert e Boer / Shutterstock)

The Amsterdam City Council is in agreement and called for a ban of cruise ships docking in the city center, citing concerns over pollution and the strain large vessels place on local infrastructure.

By 2026, the city will cap the number of cruise ships allowed to enter to 100 – down from the current allowance of up to 190 – and enforce a complete ban by 2035. The city also will reduce river cruise visits by half by 2028.

The city is also requiring all ships docking at Cruise Port Amsterdam to utilize shore power by 2027, further spurring the port’s own initiatives.

The Port of Rotterdam, located an hour south of Amsterdam, expects to accommodate 40 additional cruises who are relocating due to the changes. This port will be equipped with shore power by 2030.