Activists Block Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas in Amsterdam

On August 18, 2024, environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion prevented Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas from entering the IJmuiden locks near Amsterdam.

The protestors positioned themselves at the port’s locks, delaying the ship’s entry for several hours, and disrupting the itinerary of the 2,100 passengers aboard.

According to passengers aboard the ship that departed on from Copenhagen to Amsterdam on August 10, Serenade of the Seas was originally scheduled to dock in Bergen, Norway, but cancelled the call in an attempt to reach Amsterdam ahead of the protestors.

The 90,090-gross-ton vessel was able to conclude its voyage after police removed the activists around 5 p.m., local time, with no arrests made.

The event marks the latest in a series of protests in the region as activists continue to challenge the cruise industry over its contribution to climate change.

“Extinction Rebellion calls for an immediate termination of the cruise industry due to the urgent and rapidly escalating climate and environmental crisis,” the organization wrote on its website. “Several studies show time and time again that cruises are still a significant source of pollution for air, water, and land.”

Serenade of the Seas is currently on the final segment of its 274-night world cruise that departed Miami, Florida, in December 2023. The ship, which has gained a huge following on TikTok, will end the hugely popular voyage in Miami on September 10, 2024.

This protest follows closely on the heels of similar actions earlier in the month, marking the second time protestors have interrupted a Royal Caribbean International ship. On August 10, 2024, Serenade of the Seas’ sister Radiance-class ship, the Jewel of the Seas, was blocked from entering Amsterdam, forcing the ship to divert to IJmuiden.

Passengers faced delays and a rerouting of planned excursions via busses that had to travel an extra 40 minutes between the ports.

The next day, August 11, Extinction Rebellion blocked Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner from entering the port of IJmuiden, causing a delay of over four hours.

The ongoing protests have also affected other cruise lines, On August 16, 2024, Ambassador Cruise Line had to redirect its vessel, Ambition, to IJmuiden instead of Amsterdam after being informed of planned protests.

Royal Caribbean’s Environmental Record

Extinction Rebellion’s concern over the environmental impact of the cruise industry often references the 2022 report card from Friends of the Earth. According to the report, Royal Caribbean International received an overall grade of “F.”

While all ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet have advanced sewage treatment systems, earning a “C” in that category, the company received an “F” for air pollution due to limited shore power capability and the extensive use of scrubbers.

Protesters Meet Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas (Credit: Extinction Rebellion)

The scrubbers, installed on 23 ships, convert air pollution into toxic water pollution, further impacting water quality and contributing to the company’s “F” grade for water quality, said Friends of the Earth.

In response to growing scrutiny, Royal Caribbean has invested in several sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. According to its 2024 Community Impact Report, the cruise line has achieved a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per available passenger cruise day since 2005.

It is also targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 with interim goals to reduce emissions by 25 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030.

In pollution control, the cruise line says its installation of advanced wastewater purification systems on over 60 percent of its fleet treats sewage and greywater to standards higher than required international regulations.

The company also says it has reduced sulfur content in its fuel by 85 percent through the use of its scrubbers.