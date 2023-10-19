100 Days Until Royal Caribbean’s Massive New Cruise Ship

The countdown to the industry-changing Icon of the Seas has dropped to just 100 days until the ship’s debut. As the vessel is now in her final phase of outfitting prior to welcoming guests, there is a lot to look forward to as her inaugural sailing approaches.

Icon of the Seas to Set Sail in 100 Days

Royal Caribbean cruisers – currently booked guests as well as past guests in the Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program – along with anyone signed up for notifications from the cruise line has received an exciting email with a live countdown to Icon of the Seas.

99 days, a few hours, a few minutes, and seconds ticking down.

“In just 100 days, The World’s Best Family Vacation debuts. This is everything you’ve ever loved about every vacation, all rolled into one,” the email begins. “The countdown to the all-new Icon of the Seas is on.”

Royal Caribbean International has been hyping the new ship through its “Making an Icon” video series throughout construction, bringing eager guests behind the scenes into how the ship’s design was created, what innovations will be available onboard, and watching as each milestone of construction has been met.

Icon of the Seas Countdown

From the first steel cutting in June 2021 to installing the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in October 2021 to teasing about the mysterious Pearl – now known to be a connection between decks on the Royal Promenade featuring multi-sensory, immersive sensations – there has been a lot to enjoy as time counts down to the ship’s ultimate introduction to the Royal Caribbean fleet.

What will be the world’s largest cruise ship passed her first sea trials in June, and is now undergoing final outfitting before her January 27, 2024 debut from Miami, Florida.

Iconic Adventures Await

Icon of the Seas will be unlike any ship that has come before, offering stunning themed neighborhoods, the largest ever waterpark at sea in Thrill Island, an exclusive family vibe in the colorful Surfside space, and so much more.

The outstanding AquaDome will be a transformational space filled with light and energy day and night, with the cruise line’s distinctive water theater shows taking center stage for each performance with new, dramatic highlights never seen before.

Guests looking for thrills will challenge the nerve-wracking Crown’s Edge ropes course with a zip line over the open ocean, along with the classic rock wall, FlowRider surf simulator, and other well-loved Royal Caribbean thrills.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

The cruise ship will also make a splash with its seven unique pools, including the Water’s Edge suspended infinity pool, Splashaway Bay, and Baby Bay for young cruisers to stay cool.

More than 20 dining venues are to be found aboard Icon of the Seas, ensuring something delicious for every travelers’ tastes, from elegant specialty restaurants to quick on-the-go bites.

Record-Breaking Bookings

While the ship itself is sure to be an iconic destination, the alternating 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries will also take guests to amazing ports of call, with each voyage visiting the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay – including the new, exclusive Hideaway Beach just for adults.

So great is the anticipation for sailing aboard Icon of the Seas that when bookings officially opened on October 25, 2022 – well over a year before the ship would even set sail – the response was phenomenal. This single ship set single-day booking records that surpassed anything in Royal Caribbean’s 53-year history.

What Is Yet to Come

While thousands of eager cruisers – those already booked and those still making plans – are ready for Icon of the Seas, there are a few steps remaining.

The ship must be officially delivered to Royal Caribbean International, a handoff ceremony that will change legal ownership of the vessel from the Meyer Werft shipyard to the cruise line.

The ship will then receive crew members and begin final supply stocking ahead of her first sailing. At some point, the ship will leave the Turku, Finland shipyard for the final time and make her way to Miami, Florida, for her naming ceremony and welcoming guests onboard.

At that time, the immense 250,800-gross-ton vessel will take her place in the history books as the world’s largest-ever passenger cruise ship, setting sail with up to 7,600 guests onboard each week with a crew of more than 2,300 international team members.

These will be iconic cruise vacations indeed – you can count on it.