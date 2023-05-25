Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas to Offer Iconic Dining Options

New, reimagined dining of truly iconic proportions will debut on the upcoming Icon of the Seas, with more than 20 dining venues aboard what will be the world’s largest cruise ship.

From quick bites to elegantly curated menus to dinner shows and everything in between, the new Royal Caribbean ship will offer delicious options for all types of travelers and their widely varied dining tastes.

Icon of the Seas Dining Venues Revealed

Icon of the Seas is breaking all types of barriers with a variety of firsts onboard, and the ship’s dining venues will be no exception when the ship debuts in January 2024.

Royal Caribbean has revealed that Icon of the Seas will have more than 20 dining venues, including both signature options that are familiar fleet-wide as well as brand new, first-ever-for-the-line innovative options.

“The experiences had over great food are at the heart of so many shared memories that we could all use more of in our day-to-day. We’ve designed Icon of the Seas to offer every guest, no matter their tastes, age and mood or the occasion, a variety of ways they can easily make those moments their way every day while on vacation,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International.

Icon of the Seas Dining, The three-level Dining Room

Brand New Dining Experiences

Among the most highly anticipated venues are the brand new AquaDome Market, a first-ever “food hall” experience for Royal Caribbean, with five different and unique stalls offering grab-and-go options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Icon of the Seas Dining

The amazing tastes will include Creme de la Crepe with sweet and savory filled crepes, Feta Mediterranean for fresh pitas, and Asian-inspired beef and broccoli and other tantalizing dishes from GNGR.

Another delicious quick bite option will be Basecamp, located near Thrill Island, with pretzel bites, crispy shrimp bao buns, and other snacks. For sweeter thrills, Desserted is a brand-new milkshake bar offering classic milkshakes as well as over-the-top treats and adults-only boozy concoctions.

Icon of the Seas Dining, Empire Supper Club

For more elevated dining, guests can indulge in the extravagance of the Empire Supper Club with its New York Vibes and live music near the Central Park neighborhood. The 8-course premium menu is a decadent experience with such delights as caviar and wagyu, each paired with select beverages to further enhance the taste and experience.

Icon of the Seas Dining, Celebration Table

Another elegant dining option aboard Icon of the Seas will be the private, 12-guest Celebration Table VIP private dining experience in the AquaDome with views as stunning as the customizable menu is delicious.

Food for Families

With Icon of the Seas having a definite focus on families in the Surfside neighborhood, it is no surprise that unique dining venues have been designed with families in mind as well.

Icon of the Seas Dining

The Surfside Eatery is a new family-centered buffet that will feature kid-friendly dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with grownup twists for parents to enjoy alongside their next-generation cruisers. Meanwhile, Pier 7 will offer all-day brunch with California-inspired dishes like surf-and-turf tacos.

Icon of the Seas Dining, Surfside Bites

For quick, sure-to-please snacks, Surfside Bites has a walk-up window with instant favorites like popcorn chicken, burgers, and cinnamon-sugar donut holes. And don’t forget Sprinkles for round-the-clock ice cream!

Returning Favorites

Guests will also be able to enjoy all their Royal Caribbean favorites aboard Icon of the Seas, with classic options such as the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade with pub favorites, Sorrento’s for amazing pizzas, and the Windjammer buffet for a range of international dishes. Chops Grille, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Bar, Coastal Kitchen, and other classic dining venues will also be aboard.

Icon of the Seas Dining

“If vacationers want to stick to their favorites, like kids and their chicken tenders, or mix it up every night and try new flavors, more than 20 experiences across Icon’s eight neighborhoods make that possible – without compromise – more than ever,” said D’Souza.

Icon of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and will debut in January 2024. Homeported from Miami, the 250,800-gross-ton ship will offer 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings, with up to 7,600 guests aboard when fully booked.

With so much to offer and so many amazing new features on this new class of ship, Icon of the Seas is the most highly anticipated upcoming cruise ship, sure to help all guests make new and amazing memories with every iconic vacation.