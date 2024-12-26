Worry From Norwegian Cruise Line Ship As Passenger Overboard

In a developing incident, a guest is reported overboard from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic late Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2024. The ship is currently involved in search operations and has been joined by another nearby cruise ship in the hopes of a successful outcome.

The incident was first noted at approximately 3 p.m. as Norwegian Epic was sailing northbound from Ocho Rios, Jamaica en route to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The ship is currently on a 7-night Western Caribbean voyage that departed Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, December 21.

The identity of the individual reported overboard has not been confirmed at this time, though it is believed they are a guest onboard rather than a crew member.

Search and rescue operations were initiated immediately, with a flare tossed into the water to mark the ship’s position at the first report of the overboard. Norwegian Epic immediately worked to stop and turn around to begin searching with a typical circular pattern to cross and recross the search area.

It can take some time for a ship as large as the 155,873-gross-ton Norwegian Epic to slow and turn safely. With sunset in the Bahamas on December 26 at 5:18 p.m., there were only a couple hours of strong daylight available before search operations would become much more difficult.

Many passengers onboard were trying to assist with the search by watching over balconies and from the ship’s open decks. Onboard announcements indicated that the individual overboard was wearing a blue shirt.

Norwegian Epic. Man overboard pic.twitter.com/5svyQ7HnhF — George Sakellaris (@GSAKTECH) December 26, 2024

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam was also nearby and joined in the search. Zuiderdam is homeported from Port Everglades and is in the midst of a 7-night Caribbean itinerary as well, with December 26 as a day at sea.

It should be noted that Norwegian Epic has had multiple medical incidents aboard the current sailing, with ambulances meeting the ship at the first port of call – Cozumel, Mexico on Monday, December 23 – as well as on Ocho Rios on Christmas Day.

There is no reported connection between the previous medical calls and the ongoing overboard incident.

No further details of the circumstances of the overboard have yet been confirmed. While there is speculation that it may be another medical incident, this is unlikely as cruise ship railings are sufficiently high to prevent any accidental overboard, regardless of the situation.

Norwegian Epic Overboard Situation (Credit: George Sakellaris)

Other information from guests currently onboard Norwegian Epic seem to indicate the incident may have been deliberate.

Norwegian Epic will continue search operations as long as possible, either until the cruise ship is released by authorities as they reach the scene to take over the search or if the individual is recovered.

Other Recent Cruise Ship Overboards

There have been several overboard incidents reported recently from different cruise ships and cruise lines just this month.

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, a female passenger attempted to jump from Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess but impacted a lifeboat and ultimately passed from her injuries. At the time, the ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale at the end of a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary.

Less than a week earlier, on December 17, a code OSCAR was called from Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas, indicating an overboard situation. The ship was finishing a 12-night Southern Caribbean itinerary at the time.

Sky Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mateus Andre)

On December 2, a male passenger was reported missing and believed overboard from Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess as the ship returned to San Francisco at the end of a 5-night itinerary that had included visits to San Diego and Ensenada.

Any overboard incident is a tense situation for both passengers and crew members as emergency operations get underway, always with hopes of a positive outcome.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the family members, travel companions, and crew members impacted by these troubling incidents.