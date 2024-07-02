Wildfires Force Shut Down in Alaska, Cruise Operations Affected

A wildfire has led to the near-complete shutdown of Denali National Park and Preserve, severely impacting operations for cruise-operated hotels during the height of cruise season.

The Riley Fire, first reported early June 30, has caused significant disruptions as it burns rapidly through the area and the park service has closed its front country access until further notice.

The Riley Fire, burning through the park’s dense and highly flammable black spruce, is estimated at 350 to 400 acres, and is situated directly across the Nenana River from the Glitter Gulch area.

McKinley Chalet Resort, Holland America Line (Photo Credit: Vineyard Perspective)

The area, catering to park visitors, features several restaurants, gift shops, tour operators, and accommodations, including Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort and Princess Cruises’ Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

A Holland America Line spokesperson said to Cruise Hive, “The McKinley Chalet Resort is currently experiencing service disruptions due to the Riley Fire, which has caused power outages across the region and the closure of the Denali National Park and Preserve entrance.

“There is no threat to the safety of our guests, team members, or the property itself, and we are working to keep guests as comfortable as possible,” Holland America continued. “As local authorities work to restore power to the area, we are notifying guests who are currently on Cruisetours of their onward itinerary details.”

Meanwhile, Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, located less than a half a mile from McKinley Chalet, has closed the resort to new arrivals. Princess Cruises has also closed its Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge within the park, and its Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, another gateway into Denali.

“Due to the impact of the Riley wildfire in the Denali National Park area, we have closed Denali, Mt. McKinley,and Fairbanks to new arrivals,” the cruise line posted. “All hotel-only and land-only bookings through July 5 at these three properties will be cancelled.

“Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time as we strive to keep everyone safe,” Princess Cruises continued. “We kindly ask that you not come to the hotels, as we will be unable to accommodate you.

Evacuation orders were issued to roughly 150 Denali National Park and partner employees residing in nearby housing and visitors staying in the Riley Creek Campground. Transportation into the park has been stopped, with shuttle service being offered to pick up hikers needing to evacuate.

Land Packages May Be Affected

McKinley Resort, located one mile from the entrance to Denali, is part of Holland America’s Alaska Cruisetours, which combines cruise experiences with land-based adventures. The resort offers guests various amenities, including dining options, a theatre, and access to outdoor activities such as hiking and rafting.

Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge (Photo Credit: melissamn)

Princess Cruises’ lodges are also a crucial component of its Alaska Land & Sea cruise tours. They feature multiple dining venues, theatres, and convenient access to Denali National Park, where guests can partake in guided tours and wildlife viewing.

Both cruise operators often provide access to Denali from ports in Seward and Anchorage, Alaska. Currently, Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Ruby Princess are each in Alaska, along with Holland America’s 1,432-passenger ms Zaandam, which provides 14-day Yukon and Denali tours. Each ship may have passengers affected by the fire.

The cruise lines will contact affected guests directly if there are any changes to their itinerary.