Virgin Voyages Unveils New York-Worthy Entertainment for New Ship

If you’re going to debut a hip, vibrant, entertainment-filled new cruise ship in New York City, you better be sure it’s nothing short of spectacular.

Virgin Voyages is answering that call when it introduces the world to its new Brilliant Lady in New York City this September, equipped with an entertainment lineup designed to dazzle guests as if they were walking beneath a marquee on Broadway.

Crafted to cater to a diverse crowd, Brilliant Lady’s entertainment lineup will feature two new Red Room shows and five new Manor shows.

Even fleet favorites get a revamp, including a glow-up of Virgin Voyages’ popular Scarlet Night, designed specifically for Brilliant Lady’s adventures in Alaska.

When nights are too cold for the typically poolside affair, the party will move indoors to the Red Room. While there won’t be any diving into the pool in full-on attire, the vessel promises special programming that will “keep the energy as high as it would be outdoors.”

New to the ship will be “Red Hot,” a musical revue that explores Virgin’s 50-year legacy through hits from the Virgin Records catalog. The Revue will feature archival clips celebrating the brand’s history in music.

Meanwhile, “Out of Time” will offer a comedic, time-traveling escapade. The collaborative effort with No Ceilings Entertainment, known for creating immersive entertainment, promises laughs and a tour through various historical eras.

Further enriching the onboard experience will be a variety of shows in The Manor. “Up With a Twist,” for example, will serve as a modern supper club experience where passengers can influence the outcome of the show.

“Murder in the Manor” will also provide an immersive program. Combining elements of true crime, guests will engage in a live-action investigation to solve a murder mystery.

For those looking to dance the night away, “Electric” converts the 110,000-gross-ton ship into a neon-lit dance floor. Complete with UV lights and fluorescent decorations, guests will have a chance to join in on the jellyfish parade and the Electric Slide.

“Disco Reimagined,” on the other hand, transforms the traditional disco setup into a high-energy dance event with eye-catching acrobatics and costume changes.

And Virgin Voyages is challenging guests not to sing along in “Duets.” This showcase of Motown, classic rock, and contemporary ballads spans across generations.

“Brilliant Lady has so much in store,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages’ CEO. “The new incredible additions to our entertainment is just the first reveal in a series of imaginative experiences we’re unveiling for our fourth and final ship.”

But guests will need to wait a bit longer for Brilliant Lady’s debut.

Currently getting glammed up in Italy at Fincantieri’s Sestri Poente shipyard in Genoa, the 2,700-passenger vessel is not set to hit New York until September 2025.

Designed to spend her time in North America, the ship will call New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle home. Her introduction to New York will be short-lived.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Following her “MerMaiden” 5-night sailing to Bermuda on September 5 (and a subsequent repeat), the vessel will make three fall journeys to New England and Canada before repositioning to Miami in mid-October.

From there, Brilliant Lady will cruise the Eastern and Western Caribbean, calling in destinations like the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Virgin Islands, and the ABC’s Aruba and Curacao.

Built to travel through the Panama Canal, the ship will make her first passing on March 26, 2026, when she relocates to Los Angeles for spring.

During this time, Brilliant Lady will voyage along the Pacific Coast of Mexico for three sailings. After that, Brilliant Lady will become the first in Virgin Voyages’ fleet to summer in Alaska in 2026.