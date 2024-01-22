Virgin Cruise Ship Completes a String of Inaugural Visits Across the Caribbean

Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady made waves with a series of inaugural visits to several coveted Caribbean destinations. This string of first-time port calls highlights the ship’s unique journey through the region, marking new chapters in Virgin Voyages’ Caribbean cruising narrative.

Virgin Voyages’ New Star of the Caribbean

The second vessel under Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages banner, Valiant Lady has marked her presence in some of the Caribbean’s most beloved destinations during its “7-night Southeastern Caribbean” itinerary. Her arrival in Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI), was not only a first for the ship but also marked the first appearance of a new cruise line in the BVI in 2024.

The momentous event was celebrated with the Honorable Dr. Natalio Wheatley, BVI’s Premier and Minister of Finance, and Kye Rymer, Minister for Works, presenting a commemorative plaque to Captain Justin Lawes and Branson, who joined onboard for the time-honored tradition.

Valiant Lady in the British Virgin Islands (Photo Credit: BVI Ports Authority)

The journey to Tortola on January 14 was the first port of call on Valiant Lady’s maiden voyage from her new homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was also the initial stop on the ship’s first cruise of 2024.

Valiant Lady’s Caribbean Trail

Continuing her journey of firsts, Valiant Lady sailed to Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 16, where Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill welcomed the adult-only, five-star ship on January 16.

“Today is a major celebration for Barbados, as this is not only the first time the Valiant Lady is sailing to our shores, but also the first time in history that any Virgin vessel has made a call on Barbados,” remarked Gooding-Edghill, highlighting the significance of the visit on Barbado’s tourism history.

Valiant Lady Cruise Ship

Upon arriving in Port Castries, St. Lucia, on January 17, Valiant Lady became the 13th inaugural cruise call of the port’s 2023/2024 cruise tourism season. The celebration featured the Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Tourism Minister, also presenting a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

“This visit not only reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences but also broadens the options available to travelers seeking the beauty and warmth of our destination,” he said.

Antigua Embraces Virgin Voyages’ Latest Jewel

On January 18, the Antigua Cruise Port welcomed the Valiant Lady, marking her inaugural visit to the island amidst excitement and anticipation. A ceremonial exchange of commemorative plaques signified the importance of the event.

As the ship docked at Heritage Quay, a delegation of tourism representatives, led by the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Investment, Charles Fernandez, and Colin James, the CEO of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, posed for photos with Captain Lawes.

Valiant Lady Cruise Ship in Antigua (Photo Credit: Antigua Cruise Port)

Cynthia Jacobs-Browne, the officer-in-charge of Antigua Cruise Port, expressed the country’s regard for the Virgin Group, saying, “We are happy to have you here in Antigua. The country has great regards for the Virgin Group and to receive our first vessel from Virgin Voyages is an extension of our relationship.”

Valiant Lady’s Exciting Journey Ahead

The 60,000-ton Valiant Lady, which a capacity to host 2,770 passengers across its 16 decks, is currently navigating the “7 Nights in the Lesser Antilles” itinerary. This journey takes guests through an array of captivating destinations, including Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Fort de France; Martinique; and Basseterre, St. Kitts, with the voyage concluding on January 27.

As she wraps up her impressive series of inaugural visits in the Southern Caribbean, a new chapter awaits Valiant Lady starting March 31. The ship is set to reposition to Miami, strategically timed with Scarlet Lady’s entry into dry dock for upgrades and maintenance.

Valiant Lady will take over her sister ship’s cruise schedule and offer a variety of 4- to 5-night Caribbean sailings through 2025, as well as special holiday sailings.