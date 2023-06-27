Virgin Voyages Launches New Personal JLo A.I. Cruise Invitation

Cruisers trying to convince family or friends to set sail with them on a Virgin Voyages vacation at sea have a new A.I. tool at their disposal, a personal invitation from superstar Jennifer Lopez, the cruise line’s Chief Celebration Officer. The initiative, called Jen A.I., is designed to boost celebration travel.

Cruisers Can Create Invitation From JLo

Virgin Voyages, the cruise line founded by British mogul Richard Branson, on June 27 launched a campaign aimed at attracting celebration- and special event-motivated groups to get onboard.

The promotion features Lopez, who in 2022 forged a celebrity partnership with Virgin Voyages that places her at the center of onboard fun and adventure. Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, pre-wedding gatherings, divorce parties and other milestones often are the focus of celebrations at sea.

With Virgin Voyages’ new Jen A.I., would-be cruisers can visit the cruise line website, click the Curate Your Voyage link on the homepage, and then answer a few questions such as what they’d like to celebrate, where they’d like to travel and who they want to set sail with. After that, a personalized invite with Lopez’s likeness will be emailed to the intended guests.

You can watch the new commercial for Jen A.I. below:

“This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments. We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration travel, and let’s be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?” said Branson.

With the pandemic continuing to fade into the background, leisure travel has made significant strides in the last several months. Cruisers and other travelers who were not able to plan or attend celebrations in recent years now want to mark major milestones and events. As Chief Celebration Officer, Lopez is taking the lead on this promotion.

“It’s so important to me that we stop and take time to celebrate special moments in our lives, and encourage others to do the same. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s how important it is to cherish life’s special moments with your inner circle,” said Lopez.

Lopez’s partnership with Virgin Voyages encompasses everything from sailor experience development, such as well-being and fitness to design collaborations and entertainment. The accord also brought the celebrity’s own products onboard, such as those for sale under the brand JLo Beauty.

Virgin Voyages JLo A.I.

Lopez also is influencing major onboard events and special cruises. In April 2023, she produced Limitless Voyage, a Caribbean sailing aboard Scarlet Lady that was billed as a celebration of women and featured a dozen-plus speakers along with special onboard events and shore excursions.

The cruise’s speaker line-up included pioneers in their field, such as Beatriz Acevedo, CEO and co-founder of SUMA Wealth, a Latina entrepreneur dedicated to creating opportunities for the voices of diverse youth, and Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, founder and CEO at Kindra, an advocate for women’s health.

Virgin Voyages’ Cruise Ships

In addition to Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages currently operates Valiant Lady, and the newest one, Resilient Lady, which entered service in May 2023. A fourth vessel, Brilliant Lady will follow in late 2023. The four ships are identical, each accommodating 2,770 guests.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

This summer Scarlet Lady is based at PortMiami and sailing Caribbean itineraries, while Valiant Lady is in the Western Mediterranean, and Resilient Lady is operating a series of Greek Islands cruises.

The adult-only cruise line is known for its music and entertainment options, and for an alternative dining experience where, rather than having a main dining room and specialty restaurants, cruisers dine at a wide choice of themed eateries, all included in the cruise fare.