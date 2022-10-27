Virgin Voyages Drops All Testing and Vaccination Requirements

With protocols at different Caribbean destinations continuing to ease as the winter sailing season gets underway, luxury adults-only cruise line Virgin Voyages has dropped all testing and vaccination requirements for both of its cruise ships.

Remaining Requirements Dropped

Virgin Voyages has been among the first cruise lines to adjust requirements with the changing protocols from different destinations, and now the line has ended its last remaining travel restrictions.

The most recent update, in mid-September, dropped vaccination mandates, but still required unvaccinated guests to provide negative COVID-19 test results prior to sailing.

Now, Virgin Voyage’s “Voyage Well” requirements state: “In keeping in line with the rest of the travel industry, we have removed all vaccine and testing requirements beginning 10/30/22 on Valiant Lady and 10/28/22 on Scarlet Lady.”

This means that no guests, regardless of vaccination status, must undergo a pre-cruise test.

The cruise line does reserve the right, however, to test guests and their traveling companions at embarkation or during a cruise if they exhibit signs of illness. The fees of such testing will be taken care of by Virgin Voyages.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

If guests do test positive, they will be quarantined onboard the ship and given various complimentary amenities to make their stay in isolation more pleasant, including on-demand movies, Wi-Fi access, and contactless meal delivery service. Virgin Voyages will cover medical care expenses on board the ship, if needed.

Scarlet Lady is currently homeported in Miami, Florida, offering 4-5 night itineraries with various routes visiting Mexico, The Bahamas, Key West, and the Dominican Republic, depending on the sailing date and cruise length.

Valiant Lady is in the midst of her first transatlantic crossing, from Barcelona to Miami, and will arrive in Florida on Sunday, October 30.

After that point, the ship will be offering 6-8 night Caribbean cruises. The longer sailings permit the ship to visit a wider range of ports of call, including San Juan, St. Croix, Honduras, and more.

Valiant Lady will return to Europe in April 2023 to homeport from Barcelona, while Scarlet Lady will remain in Miami until spring 2024.

Onboard Health Protocols Remain

Despite relaxing vaccination and testing protocols for prospective “Sailors” Virgin Voyages remains committed to health and safety onboard.

All crew members are fully vaccinated and receive booster shots when applicable, and are tested regularly to ensure ongoing health.

Photo Credit: Stefano Garau / Shutterstock

Each ship also features enhanced ionizing air filtration, and rigorous cleaning protocols are still in place to ensure a safe environment.

Touchless faucets and hand sanitizing stations are available on both ships, and the cruise line has integrated digital technology and reservations systems to minimize crowding and improve personal space.

New Ships to Come

While Virgin Voyages is one of the newest cruise lines having just begun passenger service in October 2021, it is quickly making waves in the industry with its ultra-luxury, adults-only experiences.

The line’s next ship, Resilient Lady, is scheduled to debut in May 2023, while the fourth vessel, Brilliant Lady, will join the young fleet later in 2023.

All four ships are sisters, weighing in at 110,000 gross tons and able to accommodate 2,700 guests for exceptional experiences.