Virgin Cruise Ship to Make First Appearance on ABC Reality Series

The reality romance television show “The Bachelorette” will hit the high seas on an epic journey for two bachelorettes to find love onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady. This will be the first time that the reality tv series will be filmed on a luxury cruise line and will air on ABC next week.

ABC’s Hit Romance Reality Show at Sea

Duo bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will set sail in a two-on-one adventure to find love onboard the Richard Branson billionaire-owned cruise line Virgin Voyages.

Upcoming episodes of the hit romance series, “The Bachelorette,” will be filmed aboard the line’s Valiant Lady, featuring romantic and adventurous dates, highlighting the Mediterranean’s most alluring backdrops.

Having unwavering support of one another after a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” these popular bachelorettes are supporting each other to find love once again.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

During their time aboard, the bachelorettes will unwind at some of the ship’s elegant spaces having thoughtful convos over cocktails at On the Rocks and one-on-ones at Pink Agave.

“Rachel and Gabby couldn’t have a better wingwoman than Valiant Lady, and we’re thrilled to play a role in their journey to find the one,” said Virgin Voyages’ President Nirmal Saverimuttu.

“The Bachelorette has never been filmed on a luxury ocean cruise line before, and I think fans will be intrigued and realize that the incredible experience we offer on-board extends beyond the show. They too can embark on a luxurious and relaxing couple’s getaway or guys/girls trip and have an amazing time setting sail the Virgin way.”

Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel will stay in two of Valiant Lady’s elaborate suites, designed by Tom Dixon featuring an expansive outdoor deck, loungers for stargazing, a hot tub, cozy robes and peek-a-view showers with iridescent windows that look out to the sea.

The suites also have glam stations and vinyl turntables to spin music favorites when getting ready for a night onboard.

Valiant Lady’s signature nightclub, The Manor, will make a special appearance for one of the season’s most competitive dates. Redemption Spa’s relaxing thermal suite and mud room onboard will double as a relaxing hideaway and hangout for the guys during the filming.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

When not on dates, the bachelors will explore the ship, enjoying the outdoor daybeds of The Dock, playing air hockey at The Social Club, and relaxing at the Loose Cannon.

The reality series “The Bachelorette” is a spin-off from the American competitive reality dating game show “The Bachelor” and aired its first episode on January 8, 2003. Currently in its 19th season, “The Bachelorette” will air the onboard filming Monday, August 1 at 8/7pm central time on ABC.

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady

With a guest capacity of 2,770, Valiant Lady is the second ship in the fleet and has won several best ship awards, one of them received by Travel + Leisure.

Photo Credit: Toni Arsovski / Shutterstock

The new 17-deck ship took its maiden voyage on March 18, 2022, from Portsmouth and weighs 110,000 gross tons. Virgin Voyages has a two-ship fleet, with two more under construction, and offers an exclusively adult cruising experience.

Departing from Barcelona, Valiant Lady cruises seven-night voyages to coastal destinations in Spain, France and Italy, each with an overnight stay in Ibiza.

Virgin Voyages gives guests an all-encompassing experience with gratuities covered, free Wi-Fi, essential drinks, and unlimited group fitness classes, all included in the voyage fare.