Here’s the Deal Virgin Voyages Unwrapped for Wave Season

It isn’t exactly a BOGO — a buy-one-get-one deal, but it’s as close as Virgin Voyages has ever come to offering a freebie.

The cruise line from pioneering UK entrepreneur Richard Branson is getting in on the Wave Season action with a two-part promotion featuring a cruise fare discount and a free drinks incentive.

The deal is valid on any existing itinerary, including those aboard the line’s newest ship, Brilliant Lady, due to launch in September 2025.

Guests who book one cruise fare will receive a second at an 80% discount, and onboard credits up to $300 toward free drinks will apply to each stateroom.

The free drink offer is based on cruise length. On 4- and 5-night cruises, the drinks benefit is $100; on 6-, 7-, and 8-night voyages, it is $200; and on longer sailings, the perk is worth $300.

Cruise fares on Virgin Voyages itineraries already include a WiFi package, crew gratuities, all dining and entertainment, fitness classes, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We’ve never believed in nickel and diming our Sailors – we’re staying committed to delivering epic, kid-free vacations on our fleet of not too big, and not too small, boutique-sized ships that keep Sailors coming back time and time again,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“Market experts are saying that adult-only travel is expected to double in size over the next decade because of the elevated experiences they deliver, so we’re excited about the growth potential that lies ahead in 2025 and beyond,” Saverimuttu added.

Wave Season is an annual tradition in the cruise industry, when cruise lines market lucrative incentives and discounts in a bid to get as many bookings on deposit as possible during the first quarter of each year.

Meanwhile, Virgin Voyages will soon welcome the fourth ship in its fleet, the 2,762-guest Brilliant Lady. Her introduction has been a long time coming, since the ship’s launch was delayed from the original debut planned for December 2023.

Supply chain and staffing issues, and construction delays were cited, and all scheduled cruises were cancelled. Brilliant Lady currently is due to debut in New York on September 5, 2025 and sail a 5-night MerMaiden voyage to Bermuda.

Brilliant Lady will join the line’s three existing ships, Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady.

Cruise Line’s Booking Trends Reveal Favorite Itineraries

In addition to introducing its Wave Season campaign, Virgin Voyages revealed some interesting trends, including that its repeat cruiser rates are respectably high, coming in at between 40% and 50%.

Its booking records show that guests are giving a thumbs-up to longer, more immersive voyages, although the line’s most popular itineraries in 2024 are said to be a 4-night “Fire and Sunset Soirées” cruise to Key West and a 7-night “French Daze and Ibiza Nights” sailing in the Western Mediterranean.

Virgin Voyages also highlighted some of its fastest-growing itineraries, which include a 6-night “Western Caribbean Charm” sailing that calls at Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.

The line confirmed that its popular holiday cruises will return in 2025, including the Eat & Drink Festival, Valentine’s Day and Halloween-themed sailings, and the special event cruise called A Virgin Celebration Voyage.

In announcing its Wave Season booking deal on January 2, 2025, Virgin Voyages also reminded prospective guests that its Summer Season Pass is still available.

It is a monthlong cruise fare that starts at $14,999 per stateroom and offers a work-at-sea option utilizing the ships’ reliable WiFi. The season pass was introduced as a limited inventory product.