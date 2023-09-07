Virgin Voyages Announces 27 New Itineraries

Virgin Voyages took the wraps off a slew of new itineraries its three ships will sail through April 2025, featuring 19 new port of calls.

The new roster of cruises, announced on September 7, 2023, includes special Halloween voyages and a series of sailings from Portsmouth, in the UK.

Virgin Voyages’ Itineraries Feature 19 New Port Calls

New itineraries and ports of call, along with limited-time discounts and spending credits on some cruises, are included in Virgin Voyages’ just-released ship schedules through April 2025.

The adult-only line launched by Richard Branson in 2021 unveiled 27 new voyages that will be operated aboard Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady.

A special series of Halloween voyages this fall will operate from October 13 through November 1 on Scarlet Lady, and through October 31 on Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady.

Virgin Cruise Ships

The cruise line’s fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, now under construction in Italy, was due to enter service in December 2023. However, supply chain, staffing, and construction issues have prompted a delay in Brilliant Lady’s launch, and the ship is not included in the new itinerary round-up. The line has not disclosed when the ship will enter service and has cancelled several sailings.

“In the last year alone, our repeat Sailor rates have tripled. What’s even better is these loyal travellers want more – so we’ve listened. We’re thrilled to announce more than two dozen new itineraries featuring incredible experiences that will let these discerning holiday makers enjoy destinations that may be familiar, in a completely different way – the Virgin way,” said Shane Riley, Vice President of UK/International Sales at Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages also rolled out incentives for cruises operating through spring 2025 when booked by September 28, 2023. The line is offering 30% off Mediterranean cruises and up to $600 in bar tab credits. Also, select Caribbean sailings and repositioning voyages are eligible for fare discounts of $500.

Onboard Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady, the line’s newest ship that debuted in May 2023, will deploy to Australia in December 2023 and spend her inaugural South Pacific season home-ported in Melbourne. In May 2024, she repositions Athens through July, sailing the Adriatic Sea and Greek Islands cruises.

In mid-August, the Virgin Voyages cruise ship heads to a new homeport in Portsmouth, England, offering a series of 4- to 6-night “English Sights and European Delights” cruises.

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Alex Anderson / Maritime Filming UK)

Virgin Voyages earlier this month indicated that one of its ships would be based in Portsmouth, but had not disclosed which vessel it would be. The ship’s European schedule also includes two repositioning voyages from Portsmouth to Barcelona.

Read Also: Virgin Voyages Details Retail Changes With New Partner

Additionally, Resilient Lady will operate a a 44-night repositioning from Athens to Australia in October 2024, calling at Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Bali.

Her second season in Australia will feature 15 new itineraries and 10 new ports, including Broome, Albany, Adelaide, Newcastle, Willis Island, Mooloolaba, Port Douglas, Brisbane, Eden, and Kangaroo Island.

Onboard Valiant Lady

Valiant Lady will be based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from January through March 2024, offering two southern Caribbean itineraries.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

In April 2024, the ship will reposition to Miami and take over Scarlet Lady’s cruise schedule, as Scarlet Lady will head to dry dock for upgrades and maintenance.

Valiant Lady will operate her sister ship’s 4- and 5-night Caribbean sailings, plus a 6-night “Holidaze and Nights” voyage.

Onboard Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady, the line’s first ship that debuted in 2021, will be based in the Mediterranean from May to October 2024, sailing two 7-night itineraries, “Irresistible Med” and “French Daze and Ibiza Nights.”

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady (Photo Credit: Jwlowen / Shutterstock)

On November 3, 2024, Scarlet Lady will sail an 11-night cruise from Barcelona to Rome, just prior to entering dry dock. Following her maintenance in the shipyard, Scarlet Lady will operate a 16-night transatlantic from Rome to Miami, where she will offer a series of 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises through spring 2025.

All Virgin Voyages ships are identical, with a capacity for 2,770 guests in 1,400 staterooms. The 110,000-gross ton vessels offer 22 dining venues specializing in global cuisine, such as a steakhouse, Korean BBQ, vegetarian restaurants, and international food markets, among others.

All specialty restaurants are covered in the cruise fare; there are no main dining rooms. Also covered in the fare are crew gratuities, WiFi, and daily fitness and wellness workouts.