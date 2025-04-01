US Updates Advisory for the Bahamas, Should Cruisers Worry?

Travel advisories can serve as guides for cautious travelers, helping ensure that everyone knows what steps are best to stay safe when visiting different countries.

Now, the US Department of State has updated its travel advisory for The Bahamas, the most popular island cruise port in the Caribbean.

While the advisory remains at Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution, additional information about the types of safety hazards impacting the nation has been added and clarified.

Previously, the notice discussed crime and water safety issues. Now, further details about jet skis and boating, beach safety, and traveling with weapons and ammunition have been added.

For example, it noted that “boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred.”

On March 22, 2025, a Holland America Line guest was involved in a jet ski accident on Half Moon Cay and passed away. In December 2024, a Royal Caribbean guest was injured while on a jet ski excursion while visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Both private islands are part of The Bahamas, which includes more than 3,000 islands, cays, and smaller islets.

Many other private islands, including MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Stirrup Cay, are also in The Bahamas. This advisory, therefore, is not restricted to one cruise line, but should be of interest to all cruise travelers.

The beach safety discussion of the advisory also notes that guests should be aware of their swimming abilities and overall fitness, particularly if they are new to snorkeling – a popular excursion from all cruise lines.

“Swimmers and snorkelers have died after overestimating their physical fitness or health,” the advisory states.

Weather and water conditions can also impact swimming safety. Furthermore, it is possible that other crimes can occur both on and near public beaches, including in Nassau, the nation’s capital.

The weapons and ammunition section of the advisory is similarly stern about the fact that all visitors are subject to local laws.

“Firearms and ammunition are illegal – including small quantities brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage. Police strictly enforce these laws,” the advisory reads. “Travelers with firearms or ammunition can face arrest, jail time, and fines.”

Several cases against cruise guests carrying weapons or ammunition in different Caribbean nations have come to light in recent months. In Grand Turk, a Royal Caribbean guest who mistakenly left two bullets – definitely a “small quantity” – in a backpack was arrested and jailed for three weeks.

Visiting The Bahamas on a Cruise

It should be noted that both urban ports and private islands in The Bahamas may have elevated safety and crime risks, but at this time, no cruise lines are adjusting itineraries to avoid any part of the island nation.

The advisory does note that Nassau and Freeport are the destinations most likely to have elevated crimes, including armed robberies, sexual assaults, and more. Both are very active cruise ports.

In April 2025, nearly 150 ship calls are planned for Nassau, which just experienced a record-breaking daily visit with more than 30,500 guests in a single day on March 11. Nassau Cruise Port is expecting as many as 6.5 million passengers to visit in 2025, a 15% increase over 2024 visitor numbers.

Cruise Ships in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Luciavonu)

An additional 20 ship calls are planned for Freeport in April. Bimini is another popular Bahamas port, with more than 30 calls this month.

The most dangerous region of Nassau is the “Over the Hill” region south of Shirley Street. In this area, gang activity is particularly prevalent.

Shirley Street is just one block south of Bay Street, the tourist district of Nassau, where many recommended shops, as well as the famous Straw Market, are located. The Queen’s Staircase and Fort Fincastle are likewise located south of Shirley Street.

Cruise guests who visit destinations in The Bahamas should take all appropriate precautions for their own safety, such as staying with a group or an organized shore tour rather than exploring on their own.

Remaining alert to nearby surroundings and leaving valuables onboard the ship are other sensible steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to any port in The Bahamas.