The Bahamas Just Experienced Another Record-Breaking Port Day 

Looks like the capital of the Bahamas is going to shatter its passenger records again this year if Nassau Cruise Port keeps up its pace.

After welcoming 5.5 million cruise guests in 2024, the port saw its biggest passenger day on record on March 11, 2025.

A whopping 30,538 passengers descended upon the island in the Caribbean via six different cruise ships docking at Nassau Cruise Port.

That day, MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream, and four Royal Caribbean vessels shared a call day, including Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas.

“We are thrilled to announce this incredible achievement,” exclaimed the port’s CEO and Director Mike Maura Jr.

He gave props to the Nassau Cruise Port team, its local partners, and the Bahamian community for reaching the milestone.

“Beyond the numbers, it’s about the joy of seeing families, couples, and friends making lasting memories together,” he added.

“It’s the smiling faces and the shared experiences that make Nassau such a special destination for cruise passengers.”

Operated by Global Ports Holding, which operates 32 of the world’s biggest cruise ports, Nassau Cruise Port saw four of the ships arrive at 8 a.m., with the vessels spending a minimum of eight hours at the dock.

Maura said this big day is just the beginning and that Nassau can expect “another banner year” in 2025.

Ready for More

Nassau Cruise Port anticipates nearly 6.5 million passengers in 2025, which will be a 15 percent increase over 2024’s already “wow” numbers.

Carnival Cruise Ships Docked in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

The port has already witnessed a 12 percent increase in cruise ship calls in January and a 19 percent increase in February compared to 2024, and the ships keep coming.

Just today, March 24, 2025, Celebrity Cruise Line’s Celebrity Ascent, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Elation, and Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas each spent the day in port.

Additional ships from Carnival and Royal Caribbean’s fleet will be arriving before the end of March, along with multiple vessels from MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises, as well as Margaritaville at Sea.

The ability for the port to host six ships simultaneously is the result of a $330-million transformation completed in May 2023.

During a four-year construction project, Nassau Cruise Port added a new berth and repaired and refurbished its piers.

In 2025, another $2 million is being spent to improve ground transportation services and expand the port’s ferry terminal capacity.

The upgrades will allow the port to accommodate Royal Caribbean’s new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Beach Club, slated to open in December 2025.

The 17-acre beach club will be an exclusive resort for Royal Caribbean’s guests, featuring beaches, dining, water parks, and pools.

With the Bahamas owning 49 percent of the resort, it is expected to bring a boost to the economy, which is already thriving from cruise tourism.

It’s estimated that Nassau took in approximately $2.6 million in cruise revenue in 2024.

To further enhance offerings for its guests – and earn even more revenue – Nassau Cruise Port is also building its own day resort.

Currently under construction and expected to cost $35 million, the development will feature a massive water park for families when it opens in December 2025.

The port has plenty more six-ship days lined up this year, with four coming up in April very possibly creating another unmatched passenger count.