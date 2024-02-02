Carnival Debunks Rumors About Ship Drydock Plans

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has debunked rumors about what will – or more specifically, will not – be happening during Carnival Vista‘s current dry dock.

In response to guest questions, Heald has noted that one popular feature will be remaining onboard the ship, and promised to reveal additional details of the ship’s renovations and refreshment in the days to come.

Carnival Vista Dry Dock Underway

Carnival Vista is currently undergoing dry dock renovations in Cadiz, Spain, having arrived at the shipyard on January 16, 2024 for an extensive update, following an 8-night transatlantic sailing. This will be the ship’s first major update since she entered service in 2016.

Due to unfounded online rumors from influencers claiming to have “inside information” about the ship’s dry dock plans, Carnival fans have reached out to the cruise line’s brand ambassador, John Heald, about the fate of the ship’s popular IMAX theater. The rumors have stated that the IMAX theater will be removed, and additional staterooms put in its place.

“This is one of many, many questions I answer each day about Carnival Vista’s dry dock. I will say this. She is not losing her IMAX,” Heald stated. “The IMAX will remain.”

When Carnival Vista debuted in 2016, she had the first ever IMAX Theater at sea, bringing the unique experience to cruise travelers in a way no other cruise line had ever done.

“Carnival Vista is an absolute ‘wow’ in every respect and we have put together a line-up of entertainment, activities and experiences like nothing else at sea. Our guests are going to love this ship and their biggest challenge will be trying to choose from so many different things to do onboard,” said Sara Beth Reno, the Carnival Cruise Line Vice President of Entertainment when the ship debuted.

Carnival Vista Dry Dock

Heald has also confirmed that Carnival Vista will be getting her hull repainted to the new red-white-and-blue livery colors that first debuted with Mardi Gras in 2021 and have gradually been rolled out across the fleet as different ships entry dry dock.

Other details of the ship’s update have not been confirmed, but it is very likely that various technical and mechanical updates will be made, as well as refreshment of public areas and guest staterooms. Painting, lighting upgrades, flooring upgrades, decking replacement, and other renovations are common for these types of dry dock overhauls.

The 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Vista will return to service with a 3-night Bahamas sailing from Port Canaveral on February 15. After that, the ship will offer 6- and 8-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries visiting top destinations such as Aruba, Curacao, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove.

The ship is homeported year-round from Port Canaveral. In July 2025, Carnival Vista will be one of the first ships to offer visits to the new private destination, Celebration Key, now under development on Grand Bahama Island.

About the Onboard IMAX Theater

Carnival Vista and her sister ship, Carnival Horizon, are the only two ships in the Carnival fleet to have IMAX theaters. The large-format theaters offer first-run and recently released films as well as special documentaries formatted especially for the large, immersive screens. The number of showings will vary on each sailing depending on cruise length and overall itinerary.

Carnival Vista‘s theater seats 187 guests, and the 3-deck-high movie screen offers outstanding clarity and phenomenal sound to make every movie an outstanding experience.

IMAX showings are an extra charge, though fees vary based on the type of film being shown. Ticket prices are often discounted for younger cruisers as well as senior citizens.

The IMAX theater is part of the Carnival Multiplex, which also includes the Thrill Theater with its 4D experiences with extra immersive special effects – moving seats, mist sprayers, fans, etc. The two theaters are separate experiences with separate fees. The IMAX theater on Carnival Vista is on Decks 7 and 8, just aft of the ship’s main atrium.

Carnival Vista can welcome 3,934 guests aboard at double occupancy, or up to 4,977 passengers when fully booked. Also onboard are more than 1,400 international crew members to ensure every guest has a fantastic cruise vacation.