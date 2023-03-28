Two New Themed Cruises for Norwegian Cruise Ship

Sixthman, the creator of festivals and music cruises, announced two new themed sailings coming up in 2024, one produced in partnership with Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and another featuring Kevin Smith and his popular View Askewniverse. Both will be held aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,394-guest Norwegian Pearl.

Calling Country Music Fans

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl will be the setting for the Outlaw Country Cruise, sailing February 4-10, 2024, from Miami and calling at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. A creation of Sixthman and Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus, the voyage will feature country music stars and new artists.

Van Zandt is best known as the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and as an actor in the hit series “The Sopranos.” He founded Renegade Nation, a company that produces and manages live shows.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

More than two dozen artists are scheduled to perform during the music cruise, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nikki Lane, 49 Winchester, Shinyribs, Kaitlin Butts, Drivin’ N Cryin,’ Los Straitjackets, Jim Lauderdale, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Chuck Mead, Jason Ringenberg & His Barnstormers, and The Warner E. Hodges Band.

A statement from Sixthman said, “The outlaw music and activities never stop, with five unique venues stacked with memorable performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, specially curated tribute shows, and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJ Steve Earle and the one and only Mojo Nixon.”

Cruisers who want to book the sailing can sign up during a pre-sale through March 29, 2023. Public bookings will be available on March 31, 2023.

Enter an Alternate Universe

Two weeks after the Outlaw Country Cruise, Sixthman will team up with writer/director Kevin Smith to produce the second themed sailing, Jay & Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew, from February 23-26, 2024. The cruise departs from PortMiami and calls at Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cruise Askew production is part of Smith’s View Askewniverse, a fictional universe featured in comics, films and on TV. Activities will include live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy, autograph and photo sessions, and other experiences. Smith along with Jason Mewes will be the featured celebrities.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Other View Askewniverse favorites will participate, including Brian O’Halloran, Marc Bernardin, Ralph Garman, Andy McElfresh, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

Comedians Jake Ruble and AJ Wilkerson will perform, along with musicians Lo(u)ser, Mega Ran, Rebuilder, Roots of Mine, Telethon, and Shut Up & Dance. The sailing also will feature theme nights, such as a 90s Prom and Bird Bingo.

Cruisers will be able to see live tapings of podcasts such as Jay and Silent Bob Get Old, Fatman Beyond, Hollywood Babble On, Edumacation, and Plus One.

Kevin Smith said, “As a man who’s been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I’m gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew! I’m also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the three days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want.”

As with the Outlaw Country Cruise, pre-sale sign-ups can be made through March 29, 2023, and bookings open on March 31. Cruisers who sign up during the pre-sale will be entitled to a cabin photograph with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in character as Jay & Silent Bob.

