Two Hurricanes Affecting Multiple Cruise Ships and Ports

Between Hurricane Franklin turning toward Bermuda and Hurricane Idalia on course for Florida, multiple cruise ships from a variety of cruise lines have had to make emergency itinerary adjustments.

Which cruise lines are adjusting course in which ways, and which ports are also under emergency operations?

Cruises Adjust for Storms

With Hurricane Franklin and Hurricane Idalia now swirling in very active cruise regions, multiple cruise lines have needed to adjust itineraries for various ships to keep sailing in smooth waters.

This ensures the safety of guests and crew members, and helps each cruise be a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone aboard.

Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Franklin

Hurricane Franklin is in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, moving north-northeast and forecast to pass north of Bermuda. This is impacting cruise routes from eastern homeports with Bermuda itineraries.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock)

Carnival Magic (from Norfolk) – Now visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau, and Freeport rather than Bermuda.

rather than Bermuda. Carnival Legend (from Baltimore) – Now sailing to Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas instead of Bermuda.

Vision of the Seas (from Baltimore) – Skipping Bermuda in favor of a visit to Nassau.

Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is in the Caribbean, north of western Cuba and moving north toward Florida, with an eastward curve forecast over the next 36 hours. This is impacting some Western Caribbean cruises as well as ports in Florida.

Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock

Carnival Conquest (from Miami) – Visiting Bimini and Nassau rather than Key West and Cozumel.

rather than Key West and Cozumel. Carnival Valor (from New Orleans) – Visiting Cozumel but skipping Costa Maya.

Disney Fantasy (from Port Canaveral) – Complete change to an Eastern Caribbean itinerary instead of Western Caribbean.

instead of Western Caribbean. Grandeur of the Seas (from Tampa) – Skipping Costa Maya and delaying Cozumel until later in the sailing.

Wonder of the Seas (from Port Canaveral) – Honduras cancelled and Cozumel was rescheduled later in the cruise.

Celebrity Equinox (from Fort Lauderdale) – Visiting Jamaica rather than Grand Cayman.

Scarlet Lady (from Miami) – Now visiting Grand Turk instead of Costa Maya.

MSC Seaside (from Port Canaveral) – Skipping Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve but will overnight in Nassau.

Port Operations Impacted

While Hurricane Franklin has no impact on homeport operations in the United States, three popular Florida homeports have initiated emergency operations due to Hurricane Idalia. As of early Monday afternoon, Port Tampa Bay is at Port Condition Zulu, completely closed to all marine operations.

Port Canaveral on Florida’s east coast is at Port Condition Yankee, with sustained gale force winds expected within 24 hours. Jaxport in Jacksonville, Florida, is also at Port Condition Yankee and is planning to enter Port Condition Zulu at 8 p.m. Monday night.

There is no timeline for cruise ports to reopen to cruise operations, but they will do so as soon as safely possible after the storm passes and local conditions are assessed for any hazards.

Hurricane Franklin is located 350 miles (563 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers per hour).

With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (209 kph), Franklin is a strong Category 3 major hurricane, and may yet strengthen slightly into a Category 4 storm as it passes north of Bermuda.

Hurricane Franklin

As Franklin moves into cooler water in the northern Atlantic, it will gradually weaken later in the week and over the weekend.

Hurricane Idalia is currently located 185 miles (298 km) west of Key West, moving north at 14 mph (23 kph). The storm is classified as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), but is expected to continue strengthening. Idalia may make landfall as a Category 2 or major Category 3 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Hurricane Idalia

Landfall is likely Wednesday morning, and the storm will continue moving northeast as it weakens dramatically over land. The exact extent of Idalia’s eastern curve is uncertain, and tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Atlantic coast from central Florida to northern South Carolina, with tropical storm watches extending into North Carolina.

Read Also: How a Hurricane Could Affect Your Cruise

All cruise travelers sailing in the impacted regions over the next few days should stay alert to potential itinerary adjustments or delays, and indeed, should stay flexible with their travel plans throughout hurricane season.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is historically around September 10, but strong and disruptive storms can occur throughout the fall months.