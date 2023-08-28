Carnival Cruise Ship Makes Major Itinerary Change Ahead of Idalia

In response to the rapidly intensifying Tropical Storm Idalia, Carnival Cruise Line has significantly altered the itinerary of one of its ships, Carnival Conquest.

The move comes as agencies issue multiple advisories and warnings for the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida coast. Idalia is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days, possibly into a category three or even category four hurricane.

This adjustment is not only a significant change for guests onboard but also raises concerns about the potential impact on several other cruise ports in the storm’s path, including Tampa, Jacksonville, and Port Canaveral.

Carnival Cruise Line Forced to Change Conquest Itinerary

Guests booked on Carnival Conquest received an important letter on August 28, 2023. In the letter, Carnival Cruise Line announced significant changes to the cruise’s itinerary due to the looming Tropical Storm Idalia. The change will have disappointed those sailing onboard, as the ship is due to sail today.

The letter stated: “Welcome to Miami and Carnival Conquest! We are excited to have you sailing with us. Our Fleet Operations Center continues actively monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, now located off the Yucatan Peninsula. Due to the projected path of the storm, we must modify the itinerary of your cruise. Regrettably, we will not be able to visit Key West or Cozumel.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

“We know this change impacts your plans and are sorry for any disappointment this causes. However, we trust you understand this decision was made with everyone’s safety in mind.”

Initially, the cruise onboard the 110,000 gross tons Carnival Conquest was set to sail from Miami to Key West, Florida, on August 29, and then onto Cozumel, Mexico, on August 30, before returning to Miami. The modified itinerary now has the ship rerouted to Bimini on August 29 and Nassau on August 30.

Carnival Conquest will therefore not be heading to the Western Caribbean at all to avoid the tropical storm, which is expected to develop into a hurricane later this week.

While the itinerary change may be disappointing for guests, the decision by Carnival Cruise Line is likely to be met with understanding, given the safety concerns posed by Tropical Storm Idalia. The cruise line has assured that any pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for the canceled destinations will be refunded.

Idalia to Become Hurricane and Impact Cruise Ports

Tropical Storm Idalia has strengthened faster than initially expected and is set to become a hurricane on Monday. The storm has not only forced changes to Carnival Conquest‘s itinerary but may also impact several other ports and cruise ships.

The latest forecasts suggest the storm could become a major hurricane with winds of 110 mph and more, up to 11 feet of storm surge, and heavy rainfall when it arrives on the Florida coast by 7 AM Wednesday, August 30.

Most alarmingly, the storm’s current trajectory is projected to go over or at least close to the port of Tampa, Florida, before continuing toward Jacksonville. Port Canaveral, the world’s largest cruise port, has also issued warnings over expected gale force winds as Idalia approaches.

Tropical Storm Idalia

After developing into a tropical storm around the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend, on Monday, Idalia was about 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds around 70 mph and headed north at eight mph.

The Tampa Bay region could experience a storm surge ranging from four to seven feet, setting new records for an area that has not faced a direct hit from a hurricane in nearly 100 years.

Carnival Paradise and Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas are set to sail from Tampa on August 31. Carnival Elation is scheduled to set sail from Jacksonville on the same date. Though there are no changes to these itineraries at this moment, guests are advised to be vigilant for any potential updates.

With the evolving nature of Tropical Storm Idalia, changes to cruise itineraries may be just the tip of the iceberg. While disappointing for cruisers, the actions taken by the cruise lines reflect a safety-first attitude, ensuring that the cruise remains as smooth and enjoyable as possible, even when the waters are not.