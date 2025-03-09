Turks and Caicos Responds to Travel Advisory Warning

Quickly following the US Department of State issuing an elevated Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Caribbean island nation has responded to the warning with a clarification.

The Ministry of Tourism as well as Experience Turks and Caicos has noted that the nation has been at the Level 2 advisory since July 2023, but the addition of information about illegal firearm offences has been updated in the past week.

These offenses, which carry strict penalties, have come to light after a Royal Caribbean guest was arrested for carrying two rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition in a bag at a security checkpoint. The 31-year-old male served three weeks in jail and was assessed a $9,000 fine.

“We are committed to ensuring that every visitor enjoys a safe, secure, and seamless vacation in our ‘Beautiful by Nature’ destination,” said the Hon. Zhavago Jolly, Minister of Tourism. “While the advisory has not changed in its overall assessment, it reinforces the importance of our strict firearm regulations, which are in place to protect both residents and visitors.”

All travelers to the Turks and Caicos – or any destination – are encouraged to be aware of local laws. For example, many Caribbean destinations prohibit camouflage clothing, which might be confused as official military or law enforcement attire.

“We encourage all visitors to stay informed, exercise basic travel precautions, and carefully check their luggage to avoid any inadvertent issues,” advised Jolly. “Our goal is for every traveler to fully enjoy their time here, knowing that Turks and Caicos remains one of the safest and most desirable vacation spots in the Caribbean.”

Furthermore, all cruise travelers should always remain respectful as guests in a foreign country, no matter where their ship takes them.

It is important to note that many top cruise destinations around the world have Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisories. Travelers may be surprised to learn that France, The Bahamas, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Spain, Belize, and even Antarctica all have the same Level 2 advisory.

Prior to travel, cruisers could investigate the advisories of countries on their itinerary to learn why each one has that designation.

Okay, I was curious – if you’re cruising to Antarctica, beware of “environmental hazards posed by extreme and unpredictable weather and limited emergency services.” I’m not sure I needed a Level 2 advisory to alert me to that, but checking out the advisories of different countries is always smart travel preparation.

Cruising to the Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos is a safe and outstanding destination (and warmer than Antarctica), one that welcomes roughly one million cruise passengers every year.

Many different cruise lines include Grand Turk on their itineraries, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and more.

Cruise Passengers Visiting Grand Turk (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

In 2025, visitors to the Turks and Caicos are currently on pace for a record-breaking year. For cruise travelers, some of that will depend on the upcoming hurricane season and whether or not storms impact the islands.

Grand Turk, the easternmost destination in the Turks and Caicos, is often part of Eastern Caribbean itineraries. Occasionally, the port may be included in broader Caribbean voyages.

When visiting Grand Turk, guests can also enjoy the nation’s rich cultural history, natural beauty, luxury shopping, and more. Want a great (and free) exhibit to see?

Check out the special monument to John Glenn’s splashdown from his first orbital spaceflight in 1962 – turn right after exiting the pier area to see the capsule recreation!

Beach getaways, jeep tours, stingray adventures, snorkeling, sailing, and other great tours are offered in Grand Turk, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.