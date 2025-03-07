Another Popular Cruise Port Receives Elevated Travel Advisory

Cruise guests with booked sailings to Grand Turk will want to be aware of a new travel advisory issued by the US Department of State. On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the advisory level for the Turks and Caicos Islands was raised to a Level 2, urging visitors to exercise increased caution.

The travel advisory has been issued primarily due to increased crime in areas where there may be “limited investigatory services” to assist visitors.

The advisory notes that most crime occurs in the state of Providenciales, also known as the island of Provo, in the northwest Caicos Islands. For comparison, the Grand Turk Cruise Center is in the nation’s capital, Cockburn Town, in the Turks and Caicos Islands archipelago.

The two destinations are 75 miles apart, on completely separate islands.

Much of the concern prompting this advisory is due to the country’s strict policies concerning firearms and ammunition, even single bullets with no associated gun that might be found in luggage.

“Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison,” the advisory explains. “The Department of State cannot guarantee your release.”

These restrictions are enforced throughout the Turks and Caicos, regardless of whether travelers arrive by plane or ship.

In April 2024, a 31-year-old Royal Caribbean guest was arrested because he unknowingly had two 9-millimeter ammunition rounds in a bag when visiting the island. He was found guilty and sentenced to three weeks in jail, along with a $9,000 fine.

The guest only avoided the 12-year mandatory minimum sentence through intervention from a US Congressional delegation. Such interventions cannot be expected and may not always be successful, particularly following the highly publicized case that has raised awareness of the country’s laws.

Just days before the travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos was updated, another cruise guest was arrested in Aruba for carrying a firearm.

Travelers to the Turks and Caicos are urged to check all bags and luggage carefully for any ammunition or firearms before leaving the US, as well as to practice individual safety while visiting the islands. This includes not opening doors to unknown persons and avoiding walking alone at night.

Such precautions are always prudent for travelers, no matter what the destination or what level of travel advisory may be present.

Grand Turk is a very popular destination for all major cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, and more.

There is a cruise port on Providenciales Island, but only three ship calls are scheduled to that destination in the next two years – all by MSC Cruises’ MSC Explora 3. The first visit is not until November 10, 2026, followed by calls on February 2, 2027 and March 16, 2027.

At this time, no cruise lines have announced any itinerary changes or port adjustments related to the increased advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Caribbean Travel Advisories

While many travel advisories do not impact cruise itineraries, guests should always be aware of any increased concerns for the destinations they may visit.

Read Also: Why Is Carnival Still Visiting Ports With Travel Advisories?

At the moment, there are Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution advisories for a range of popular cruise destinations throughout the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica.

Grand Turk (Photo Credit: JTTucker)

Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisories are in effect for destinations such as Jamaica and Honduras.

Very few Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories are in place, though such firm warnings have been issued and are currently in effect for Haiti and several individual states in Mexico, including the state of Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located.

All cruise lines stay updated on travel advisories, regional crime rates, and other information to ensure they are visiting safe and enjoyable destinations for their guests.

If an itinerary is changed, booked guests are notified with as much advance notice as possible, though last-minute changes are sometimes necessary.