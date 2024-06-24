TUI Cruises Christens New Ship With Drone Show and Fireworks

TUI Cruises celebrated the christening of Mein Schiff 7 on June 23, 2024, with an elaborate ceremony at sea that included a drone show and fireworks. The event, led by Fenia Kalachani, an environmental officer on the Mein Schiff fleet who serves as the ship’s godmother, marks the first christening for TUI Cruises since 2019.

Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, opened the official christening show on the pool deck. The event featured an ensemble performance led by dancer and choreographer Chris Cross, followed by a drone show with 400 drones spelling out the ship’s name in the sky over Kiel Bay in the Baltic Sea.

Mein Schiff 7 at Meyer Turku

Kalachani smashed the ceremonial champagne bottle on the ship’s bow, officially naming the vessel Mein Schiff 7. The night concluded with a live performance by German pop-rock singer and songwriter Ben Zucker.

“The christening of Mein Schiff 7 is a very special celebration for TUI Cruises, which we celebrated in the Kiel Fjord,” said Meier. “The first christening of the Mein Schiff fleet since 2019 is a beautiful moment for the guests, the crew, the employees, and everyone involved, but also for me personally.”

Approximately 2,500 guests attended the christening, including German actress Andrea Kathrin Loewig, German television presenter and journalist Bettina Cramer, and German actresses and sisters Gerrit and Anja Kling.

Mein Schiff Christened and Ready for Voyages

Mein Schiff 7 set sail on its christening voyage on June 21, 2024, after recently completing its construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The ship’s journey began with its steel-cutting ceremony on June 14, 2022, and was officially handed over to TUI Cruises less than two years later on June 10, 2024.

Leading up to the christening sailing, Mein Schiff 7 underwent various sea trials in the Baltic Sea and a test voyage under the command of Captain Omar Caruana. The ship is equipped to run on low-emission marine diesel and is future-proofed to operate on green methanol, a sustainable fuel alternative.

The ship also features catalytic converters that reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 75%. Additionally, it includes a shoreside power connectivity system and an innovative waste processing system known as “HydroTreat,” which thermally treats organic waste.

Mein Schiff 7 Surf & Turf Steakhouse (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

Passengers aboard the 111,500-gross-ton Mein Schiff 7 can expect a comprehensive range of amenities. The ship boasts eight inclusive restaurants, including FischMarjt, which offers specialties from the sea, and Atlantik, which features Mediterranean fare and provides various culinary options at no extra cost.

Additionally, four specialty restaurants deliver unique dining experiences, including Asian dishes and sushi at Hideki and the Surf & Turf Steakhouse. Complementing the dining options, the ship features 12 bars and lounges.

Entertainment on Mein Schiff 7 includes an array of shows, live performances, music events, and immersive onboard educational programs. Families traveling with children will find a dedicated kids’ and teens’ club offering age-appropriate entertainment and activities. Additionally, there are play areas and pools.

For those looking to stay healthy at sea, the ship offers an extensive spa with a variety of treatments and therapies alongside saunas and relaxation areas. Outdoor sports courts, including a climbing wall, are available for sports enthusiasts.

The 2,894-passenger Mein Schiff 7 will operate 8- to 17-day voyages to Norway from Kiel, Germany, throughout the summer. Starting in mid-August, the ship will offer 8- to 10-day Baltic Sea journeys from the resort district of Warnemünde, Germany, also located on the Baltic Sea. By winter 2024-25, the ship will begin cruising around the Canary Islands, with trips beginning and ending in Las Palmas, Grand Canaria.