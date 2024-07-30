TUI Cruises Introduces Baltic-Inspired Retail on Newest Ship

TUI Cruises has launched its retail offerings aboard its latest vessel, Mein Schiff 7. The ship’s retail space, spread across two decks and 5,629 square feet, features retail offerings curated by Starboard, a prominent retail curator at sea.

The unique retail experience is debuting a focus heavily inspired by the ship’s maiden season in Northern Europe and a sustainability approach.

As the ship sails between Kiel, Germany, and Norway this summer, The Baltic destination shop is a highlight of the offerings, featuring food, apparel, fashion accessories, jewelry, books, drinkware, and souvenirs centered around the Baltic region.

Beauty and Fragrance, Mein Schiff 7 (Photo Credit: Starboard)

Also joining the space is Scandinavian brand Sandqvist, providing functional bags made from recycled materials; Norlender, collaborating with European spinners to create woolen sweaters and accessories; and Omnom Chocolates from Iceland, featuring premium, ethically sourced chocolates.

As the Baltic region is also renowned for its amber, also called “Baltic gold,” Mein Schiff 7 also features a shop dedicated to the fossilized tree resin often found along the shores of the Baltic Sea. A range of jewelry made with the 44-million-year-old amber will be found at Baltic Amber.

Carolin Bauer, head of on-board commerce for TUI Cruises, said, “Mein Schiff 7 is the seventh addition to the Mein Schiff fleet, incorporating new features based on our guests’ feedback, and it was important for our retail offerings to reflect these enhancements.”

She expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Starboard as our official onboard retail partner and introduce our guests to high-quality, specially curated products.”

Diverse and Sustainable Retail Offerings

Additionally, Starboard’s retail experience includes sustainable brands, including Engrace Diamonds’ lab-grown diamonds, Certified Pre-Owned Rolex watches, and vintage luxury accessories curated by What Goes Around Comes Around.

Certified B Corporations, awarded to companies meeting high social and environmental standards, are also available, including the eco-conscious Rituals Cosmetics.

For beauty, TUI Cruises introduces the AI-driven SkInsight augmented reality skin analysis technology, a first for the cruise line, to provide personalized skincare recommendations.

A full lifestyle presentation of women’s apparel and accessories from globally recognized brand Karl Lagerfeld and Danish jewelry brand Pandora are available in the Mein Stil boutique.

Read Also: New Princess Cruises Ship Features Over 25 First-At-Sea Retail Brands

The retail curator, which also partners with leading cruise lines like Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, and Virgin Voyages, also worked with TUI Cruises to offer Mein Schiff branded collections and destination-inspired products, including German-based Lamy Writing Instruments and Junghan watches in the ship’s Neuer Wall Shops.

Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s president and CEO, said, “This new venture positions us to continue demonstrating our expertise in delivering exceptional curated retail experiences, uniquely tailored to the German cruise market.”

Rendering Mein Schiff 7 (Photo courtesy TUI Cruises)

Exploring Northern Europe, the 115,000-gross-ton Mein Schiff 7 officially entered service on June 10, 2024, when it was handed over to the cruise line from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The 2,896-passenger vessel’s official christening ceremony took place on June 22, 2024, and it is currently sailing its inaugural season in the Baltic, visiting destinations like the Norwegian Fjords, Artic Circle, and various of Scandinavian ports.

Designed with sustainability in mind, Mein Schiff 7 is equipped with low-emission marine diesel engines and catalytic converters, reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 75 percent.

The ship also features shore power connectivity and is built to potentially run on green methanol, aiming for almost CO2-neutral propulsion.

TUI Cruises is expanding its fleet with two additional ships under construction in Finland. Mein Schiff Relaxand Mein Schiff 9, are expected to debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively.