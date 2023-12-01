New TUI Cruises Ship Floats Out at Shipyard

In the serene winter landscape of Turku, Finland, TUI Cruises’ newest addition, Mein Schiff 7, marked a significant step in its journey towards completion with the float-out ceremony.

This milestone event, set against the backdrop of the Meyer Turku shipyard, signifies the first time the vessel has touched seawater, an essential phase in the shipbuilding process.

Mein Schiff 7 is just one of three cruise ships the German cruise line currently has under construction. In Italy, TUI Cruises is building Mein Schiff Relax, and Mein Schiff 9.

Mein Schiff 7 Floats Out

TUI Cruises celebrated the float-out ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland today, December 1, 2023. The float-out ceremony is an important step for the shipyard, as it will now be able to evaluate whether or not the vessel is seaworthy and structurally sound.

Construction of the 115,000 gross-ton Mein Schiff 7 began on June 14, 2022. The vessel, the latest since the launch of sister ship Mein Schiff 2 in 2019, represents a new chapter in sustainable cruising.

Designed to accommodate 2,900 passengers, Mein Schiff 7 is packed with sustainable measures designed to make her one of the most advanced cruise ships in the world.

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7

“We are delighted that the latest addition to the Mein Schiff fleet, Mein Schiff 7, is now afloat. This vessel, a sibling to Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2, not only brings a host of exciting new features for our guests but also embodies our commitment to environmental sustainability with its use of innovative low-emission fuels.” says Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Innovation To Achieve Net-Zero Cruising

At the heart of its design is the use of lower-emission marine diesel with a sulfur content of just 0.1%. The ship is equipped with catalytic converters, achieving a significant reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 75%, and possesses shore power connectivity.

Furthermore, Mein Schiff 7 is built to potentially run on green methanol, a climate-friendly fuel derived from renewable energies. Its waste treatment plant is particularly interesting.

This facility includes the “HydroTreat” system, which processes organic waste using thermal treatment. The system separates organic waste into liquid and solid components.

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7

The liquid is treated and added to the ship’s wastewater treatment system, resulting in purified water. The solid waste is transformed into BioChar, a substance useful in agriculture for soil improvement and as a feed additive.

The capabilities exhibited on Mein Schiff 7 align with the sustainable vision of TUI Cruises. The cruise line wants to be one of the first in the world to move towards emission-free and climate-neutral cruising and offer the first climate-neutral cruises by 2030. However, the vessel is first and foremost about having an enjoyable cruise.

Culinary Experiences and Onboard Amenities

Guests on Mein Schiff 7 will experience the blend of innovative culinary experiences and comfort that TUI Cruises has been steadily building its reputation on.

The ship introduces new dining concepts, including a fresh Asian and sushi Restaurant, an Italian restaurant serving top-class Mediterranean cuisine, and a European cafe known for its coffee and pastries. All in all, the 2894 guests onboard will be able to choose from a range of 12 restaurants and 17 bars.

Render Courtesy: TUI Cruises

Mein Schiff 7‘s maiden season is set to commence on June 23, 2024, taking guests through the Baltic region. The first cruises depart from Kiel and Warnemünde, Germany, to destinations like the Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle and ports such as Stavanger, Eidfjord, Molde, North Cape, and Longyearbyen on Spitzbergen.

Future Fleet Expansion

The introduction of Mein Schiff 7 is part of a broader strategy by TUI Cruises to expand its fleet, with two more ships under construction. The company has plans to introduce two 160,000 gross tons LNG-powered cruise ships, Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff 9, currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The float out of Mein Schiff 7 and the construction of the two InTUItion-class ships marks an important step in the evolution of the cruise industry towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. With its advanced design, and focus on eco-friendly fuel options, Mein Schiff 7 is set to be a game-changer.