Tropical Storm Francine Forms in Gulf of Mexico, Cruise Ports at Risk

Tropical Storm Francine is gaining momentum in the Gulf of Mexico and could potentially impact cruise operations out of the Port of Galveston and the Port of New Orleans this week.

The storm, forecasted to become a hurricane by Wednesday, September 11, 2024, is expected to bring dangerous storm surges and hurricane-force winds to the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines, posing a significant threat to cruise lines operating in the area.

In anticipation of the storm, the Port of Galveston has begun implementing precautionary measures and coordinating with cruise lines to manage potential disruptions.

“Port of Galveston tenants and vessel operators in the area are encouraged to make storm preparations and closely monitor the expected development of Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico today,” said the port in its September 9 update.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has issued advisories to cruise ship operators. Port officials warn that operations could be suspended in conditions worsen.

Although there are no disruptions to cruise traffic in Galveston Harbor as of now, officials are not accepting any new berth applications. If Francine follows its projected path, Galveston could experience tropical storm force winds of over 40 miles per hour by September 10, with tidal surges reaching four feet above normal levels.

The Port of New Orleans, while also monitoring the storm closely, has not yet reported disruptions and continues to operate normally.

Passengers planning to depart from either port in the coming days are being urged to stay updated on the storm’s progress, as last-minute changes to cruise schedules may be announced depending on the storm’s developments.

Cruise Ships to Keep an Eye on

Currently, Carnival Cruise Line’s 130,000-gross-ton Carnival Breeze, 128,250-gross-ton Carnival Dream, and 183,521-gross-ton Carnival Jubilee are homeporting in Galveston. Carnival Dream is currently in Key West, Florida, heading next to the Bahamas before returning to Texas on September 15.

Meanwhile, Carnival Jubilee, which debuted in December 2023 and can hold 5,374 guests, is at sea on a 7-night Western Caribbean journey. It is expected to call in Roatan, Honduras, on September 10, and will be behind the storm as it travels to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Galveston on September 14.

Carnival Breeze, which can accommodate 3,690 passengers, is set to depart today, September 9, heading to Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel during a 6-night Western Caribbean cruise. At this time, the cruise line has not altered its itinerary.

Tropical Storm Francine

Royal Caribbean International’s 138,863-gross-ton Mariner of the Seas and 226,963-gross-ton Harmony of the Seas are also based in Galveston. Both are currently on western Caribbean voyages in Mexico and not expected back in Galveston until September 12 and 14, respectively. Itineraries for these voyages are also not altered at this time.

In New Orleans, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Valor and Carnival Liberty, which both weigh 110,000 gross tons, sail from the port. Carnival Valor is currently in Cozumel on a 5-night western Caribbean itinerary that will continue to Progresso, Mexico. It is expected to return to port on September 12.

At sea today, Carnival Liberty will arrive in Roatan on September 11 during its 11-night western Caribbean cruise. It will continue to Belize City, Belize, and Cozumel, before returning to NOLA on September 15.

Tropical Storm Poised to Become a Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center’s latest reports show Tropical Storm Francine intensifying as it tracks westward across the Gulf of Mexico.

With what is expected to be Tropical Storm Francine today, heading toward the Texas & Louisiana coasts, tropical storm & hurricane watches will be issued in those areas.

Elsewhere, tropical threats remain very low. pic.twitter.com/2fNpt9M8t9 — Craig Setzer, CCM (@CraigSetzer) September 9, 2024

Currently building off the coast of Mexico, Francine is expected to make landfall between East Texas and western Louisiana by Wednesday night, September 11, bringing life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds to coastal communities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts that southern Louisiana could experience hurricane-force winds as early as Wednesday, and a Storm Surge Watch is currently in effect for portions of Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines.