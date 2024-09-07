There Are Hints That Icon of the Seas Could Homeport in Texas

The Port of Galveston has been vying to become the next homeport for Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas – and has just dropped another hint that the world’s current largest cruise ship may be Texas-bound.

The Galveston Wharves, which are located near the Gulf Coast of Texas and approximately 50 miles east of downtown Houston, has three cruise terminals (and a fourth under construction) – one of which was a $125 million endeavor that was built by Royal Caribbean and opened in 2022.

But despite already welcoming a substantial one to two million cruisers per year, the busy port has set its sights on further growth through a partnership with Icon of the Seas – which can carry up to 7,600 guests at maximum occupancy per sailing.

In early September, some cruisers noticed that Icon of the Seas was added to the drop down menu where guests pre-reserve parking at the Port of Galveston. However, the option has since been removed.

But when Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees was asked about bringing the Icon-class flagship to Texas, he didn’t shut down the possibility.

“As the fourth most popular cruise port in the U.S.—and one of the fastest growing—Galveston would be honored to welcome the Icon of the Seas to our state-of-the-art Royal Caribbean Cruise Terminal,” Rees said in a statement shared by CHRON on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

“We’re one of the few cruise ports in the country that can accommodate this class of ship,” continued Rees.

Royal Caribbean has not made any official statements about Icon’s future, but Rees has been vocal about his hopes in recent months. In April, the port director made similar comments about how the port can “handle it” when discussing the massive vessel.

Could Icon of the Seas Really Wind up in Texas?

The mega-ship is currently homeporting in Miami, Florida – where she has been since she entered service earlier this year on January 27, 2024.

From Port Miami, the 1,196.7-foot long ship has been alternating between week-long Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean sailings – which she is scheduled to continue to do through April 25, 2026.

Royal Caribbean has not yet released itineraries beyond this date, according to cruise tracking data, so it’s unclear what the cruise line has in mind for its largest ship in the long run at this time.

Royal Caribbean’s Galveston Terminal (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

It’s possible that she will continue to service the Caribbean, or that she will be re-deployed elsewhere as new ships join the fleet. For example, the second Icon-class ship, Star of the Seas, will be entering service in the second half of 2025 – with additional Icon-class vessels already ordered.

Plus, it’s fairly common for the cruise lines to shuffle around their fleet over time due to scheduling, maintenance needs (sometimes ships will temporarily exit service to return to drydock for routine inspections and repairs), and demand changes at destinations around the world.

Read Also: Galveston Cruise Port: Essential Guide for Your Cruise

Galveston has proved in the past that it can accommodate larger ships, meaning it could be a potential new home for Icon of the Seas.

The family-friendly ship currently has Harmony of the Seas, another mega-ship, stationed in Texas – as well as the more modestly sized Mariner of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas.

Carnival Jubilee, the largest ship in Carnival’s fleet with a maximum capacity of 6,630 guests, is also currently homeporting in Galveston.

Ultimately, only time will tell what the future holds for Galveston and Icon of the Seas – but it wouldn’t be surprising if a partnership was in their future one day.