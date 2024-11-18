250 Dogs Will Set Sail on a First-of-its-Kind Cruise

The small cruise line Margaritaville at Sea is making a big step in the pet-friendly world by offering the first-ever dog-friendly cruise coming in November 2025.

In partnership with Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, the bark-tastic sailing will welcome up to 250 canine cruisers, a first ever pet-friendly attempt in the cruise industry.

The cruise will set sail aboard Margaritaville at Sea’s flagship vessel, Islander, from Port Tampa Bay. The exact sailing date and ship itinerary has not yet been announced, but a waitlist for interested pet parents will open as early as the first week in December for signups.

The unique sailing is being coordinated by Cruise Tails, in the effort to provide a “pawsitively unforgettable cruise” for all travelers, including furry family members.

“I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years I missed out on the ‘family reunion’ cruise because I will not travel without him,” said Steve Matzke, Cruise Tails Captain. “I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers.”

The cruise will offer a full schedule of amazing activities, contests, and more for all canine cruisers and their travel companions. These “Inaugural Ambassadors” will enjoy costume contests, guest speakers, parades, dog shows, training advice, special gifts, and much more.

Puppy massages, dog-friendly splash stations, and grooming sessions are also on the schedule for the special voyage.

Setting sail with one’s dog will be different than booking a standard cruise, however. To be able to bring Fido, Spot, or Fifi onboard, travelers will have to apply to the waitlist and be approved by the Cruise Tails team.

All traveling dogs must be updated on vaccinations, and canine cruisers will be restricted to designated pet-friendly areas onboard. Exact details of those restrictions have not yet been finalized.

A “Pet Butler” will also be assigned to all dog families to ensure that staterooms as well as the overall ship remain clean and in top condition. Only certain staterooms may be available for bookings with furry travelers.

All pet-friendly staterooms will feature a private “relief area” on the balcony. It is possible that other relief areas will also be available in designated areas, but these are details that are still being worked out.

All dogs must also be accompanied by a pet health certificate, approved and signed off on by a licensed veterinarian, to be permitted onboard.

Guests should be aware that some areas of the ship will still be closed to pets, however. Due to health regulations, dogs will not be permitted in restaurants. The Margaritaville Casino, pool decks, and the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon will also be dog-free spaces.

The 85,619-gross-ton, Spirit class Islander – formerly Costa Atlantica – can welcome 2,114 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 2,680 guests when fully booked.

The ship currently offers both 4- and 5-night itineraries. The 4-night sailings all enjoy two days at sea as well as a visit to Cozumel, Mexico. The 5-night cruises also visit Cozumel, but also include a visit to either Progreso or Key West, depending on the sailing date.

In 2025, the ship is also scheduled to begin 6- and 7-night itineraries that will visit Cozumel, Roatan, Costa Maya, Belize, Key West, Ocho Rios, or other top Caribbean destinations, depending on departure date.

While the exact dates for the dog-friendly cruise has not been confirmed, Islander is scheduled for sailings of all lengths with her November 2025 departures.

Can All Dogs Set Sail?

Travelers interested in this dog-friendly sailing should note that not all dogs will be permitted to join the voyage.

In an interesting twist, service dogs will not be approved for the voyage in order to permit more room for pet owners.

“This cruise originated with the dream that pet owners would finally be able to travel with ALL their family and friends on the cruises they’ve been missing,” Cruise Tails explained in their FAQ.

“As service dogs are not considered pets, they can already go on cruises; and we know they would not want to deprive their pet buddies of the chance to finally cruise with their family.”

Rover Dog on Icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: godwin_fernandes2000)

Furthermore, there may be restrictions for specific dog breeds, pet sizes, or number of dogs in a single stateroom, though these have not yet been announced or confirmed.

The sailing is being capped at no more than 250 total dogs. If the cruise in November 2025 goes smoothly, a second pet-friendly voyage may be planned for early 2026, sometime between March and May.

No other cruise lines have permitted pets onboard for a full dog-friendly cruise, though Cunard Line does have kennels and can accommodate 24 dogs onboard Queen Mary 2.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas was the first ship to have a canine crew member, Rover, and her sister ship, Star of the Seas, will likewise welcome Sailor to the crew roster when the ship debuts in August 2025.

All cruise lines do permit fully trained service dogs, and even occasionally honor those experienced travelers for their extensive sailings.

Would you be interested in a pet-friendly cruise? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!