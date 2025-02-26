Supply Chain Issues Impacting Carnival Loyalty Gift

Many of Carnival Cruise Line’s most loyal guests eagerly collect the customized pins the cruise line offers for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond loyalty levels of the “Very Important Fun Person” (VIFP) program.

Yet some travelers have not been able to receive pins on recent sailings, owing to an issue many guests believed was long since over.

Several guests on recent sailings of Carnival Jubilee have noticed that the loyalty pins are not available, and the substitute gift being offered is not as exciting or nearly as collectible.

A concerned guest who collects those pins to commemorate her sailings reached out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, for help.

“While on the Jubilee February 15-22 I turned Platinum and was so excited to get my pin,” one guest explained. “On the very first day I went to get my pin only to be told they weren’t giving pins out, that they were giving free pictures instead.”

The Platinum and Diamond level pins are especially popular as souvenirs and collectibles, as they are customized with each ship’s individual name. The Gold level VIFP pins only have the year, the cruise line, and “VIFP Club” embossed in the design.

In late 2024, some Carnival ships had run out of the VIFP loyalty pins before the end of the year. Because the pins are customized with the year, it wasn’t possible at that time to order additional pins.

But a ship running out of pins in mid-February? That is a completely different issue.

“Yes, we have had some supply chain issues but never fear,” Heald responded.

He then offered the guest an email address to contact with her booking number and request, in order to arrange for her pins.

The idea that “supply chain issues” might be impacting the pins is a surprising one. Disruptions to the supply chain impacted a great deal of cruise travel in 2021 and 2022 as the industry was restarting and operations continued to be understaffed at shipyards dealing with logistical issues.

Carnival Cruise Line Pins (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

More than three years later, however, many cruisers have believed that supply chains have rebounded and are functioning well.

While Heald does not detail the nature of the supply chain issues impacting the loyalty pins, it is likely just a temporary shortage that will be quickly corrected, especially as the busy summer sailing season approaches.

Are Multiple Ships Affected?

At this time, guests have only reported a shortage of VIFP pins aboard Carnival Jubilee, the third in Carnival Cruise Line’s tremendous Excel class of ships.

Carnival Jubilee can welcome 5,228 guests at double occupancy or as many as 6,631 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship is homeported year-round from Galveston, Texas, offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

While Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream are also homeported from Galveston, there haven’t been any reports of shortages of VIFP pins from those vessels.

Every Carnival cruise ship has a supply of the loyalty gifts, but how fast that supply dwindles depends on the ship’s overall guest capacity and how many VIFP travelers claim their pins and gifts.

Because Carnival Jubilee is the fleet’s newest vessel and has a fantastic reputation with the guidance of Carnival’s 2024 Cruise Director of the Year, Kyndall “Fire” Magyar, it is understandable that the ship would be giving out more VIFP pins than other vessels.

The pins are not being discontinued in any way. They will be made available aboard Carnival Jubilee again as soon as possible, giving travelers the chance to continue to build their VIFP pin collection.