Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Loyalty Pins

Carnival Cruise Line’s annual VIFP loyalty pins – commemorative gifts given to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond level cruisers – are some of the most sought after cruise keepsakes in the industry. Each year, a new design is unveiled, and the 2025 pins offer classic elegance that all Carnival cruisers will love.

The new pins have been showcased by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, just as all ships in the fleet are now underway on their first 2025 sailings – perfect timing to show off the new bling.

The Gold pin – offered to Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) travelers who have reached at least 25 days sailing with the cruise line – has the Carnival whale tail and logo in the center, with stylized blue waves below and a starry gold sky above. “VIFP CLUB” is on the top of the pin, while “2025” is centered on the bottom.

“This is more than just a cool item for loyal VIFP Club members like you to wear and collect – it’s a permanent memento of all the fun that’s happened right here on this vacation,” the card the pin comes on reads.

“You’ve definitely earned it! We’re so honored that you cam back to join us again, so here’s to the places we’ve traveled… and all the fun that’s still to come!”

That additional fun leads to the next loyalty levels – Platinum and Diamond. Those higher VIFP levels, which start at 75 and 200 days sailed, respectively, share the same pin design.

The silver pin has a full-color image of a tropical wave with a hint of palm fronds and the classic Carnival whale tail in the center. The outside circle of the pin has “VIFP CLUB 2025” on the bottom, and each ship’s name on the top.

It is the individualized names that make these upper level loyalty pins so collectible, as each on specifically commemorates a single ship in the Carnival fleet. This is a great way for travelers to remember each ship they sailed on in different years, and can inspire frequent cruisers to try and “collect” all their favorite ships over and over again.

Reactions to the 2025 design have been quite positive, with many cruisers eager for sailings they have booked this year so they can add the new pins to their collections.

Some travelers will showcase their pins on lanyards, coats, bags, hats, or other gear on each cruise, while others may wear just each individual cruise’s pin on that sailing.

Previous years’ designs have often featured nautical symbolism, such as waves, anchors, compasses, or other iconic items. While the design changes annually, every year does include the famous whale tail, ensuring all the pins proudly showcase Carnival Cruise Line.

Picking Up VIFP Pins

To collect the pins, eligible guests must visit the Pixels photo gallery onboard the ship during their sailing. The gifts are one-per-guest, and names and loyalty levels are verified when the pins are picked up. At the same time, guests can also collect their other loyalty gift – at the moment, a VIFP club baseball cap released in October 2024.

Guests are urged to pick up their gifts, including the pins, early in their sailing to ensure they are able to receive it. On some cruises, the supply may run out and the cap or the pins might not be available.

Carnival Cruise Line VIFP Pins (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

Read Also: Loyalty Programs – Should You Stay Loyal to One Cruise Line?

This is especially true on Carnival Journeys cruises that may have a greater number of VIFP travelers onboard, or close to the end of the year when the overall supply of pins could be dwindling.

Years ago, both the pins and gifts were placed in guests’ staterooms as a pleasant surprise either at embarkation or during the cruise. This practice was stopped after the global pandemic, however, in order to limit the number of crew members entering individual cabins.

While some cruisers miss the special feeling of a surprise gift awaiting them in their staterooms, it is unlikely that Carnival Cruise Line will bring back the delivery of the gifts. Fortunately, the Pixels photo gallery is easy to visit and picking up one’s loyalty gifts is not difficult.