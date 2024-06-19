Special Broadway Sailing Coming to Norwegian Cruise Line in 2025

The famous Broadway cruise is coming back for another encore! For the third year in a row, Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing the glitz and glamor of the theater to the high seas.

The Broadway Cruise 3, which will be hosted onboard the 2,394-passenger Norwegian Gem, will be setting sail on March 31, 2025.

The 4-night, round-trip charter sailing will be based out of Miami, Florida, and will feature two days at sea and a call on Cozumel, Mexico, on April 2, 2025.

But while the itinerary is rather sparse, the real fun of this theatrical sailing is in the exclusive experiences onboard – designed for both theater lovers and actors to enjoy.

The voyage will come with a full slate of entertainment from award-winning Broadway stars, including intimate performances in the Stardust Theater, tribute shows, Broadway karaoke with a live band, piano bar sing-a-longs, and stage door autograph experiences at sea.

There will also be panels and Q&A sessions with Broadway creatives and stars, as well as dance classes and interactive workshops.

Just to name some of the talented performers that will be onboard, Laura Benanti (Tony Award Winner), Shoshana Bean (Tony Award Nominee), Wayne Brady (Emmy Award Winner), Caissie Levy (Olivier and Grammy Award Nominee), and Alex Brightman (Tony Award Nominee) will all be making appearances.

From the creative and production side of the industry, Will Van Dyke (music director), Jeffrey Seller (Tony Award Winning Producer), and Jerry Mitchell (Director and Tony Award Winning Choreographer) will all be onboard.

Tickets are available for purchase now on the Broadway Cruise website, starting at $450 per person for an interior cabin – but range from $1,000 to $3,000 per person for ocean views and balcony staterooms.

Note that some performances onboard the Jewel-class ship, such as the headliner shows in the 850-person Stardust Theater, may require the purchase of additional tickets.

More Themed Voyages From Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is not afraid to mix up its standard itineraries with themed voyages – and has already released a packed roster for special one-off cruises for the end of 2024 and throughout 2025.

As recently as June 18, 2024, the news broke that Music Promoter On the Blue Cruises announced it will present a Monsters of Rock Cruise aboard Norwegian Joy.

The 5-night sailing will embark from Port of Miami on March 10, 2025, and will call on Nassau, Bahamas, and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination located at the northern end of the Berry Islands.

Norwegian Cruise Line Open Deck (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

But before 2024 even comes to an end, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Gem will each host one more themed cruise.

From October 21-27, 2024, Norwegian Jade will host the 18th annual Ubersoca Cruise, which is essentially a non-stop carnival at sea with over 80 entertainers and more than 55 themed events packed into the voyage.

The 6-night cruise, which is a round-trip out of Miami, will call on St Croix, US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

From November 1-5, 2024, Norwegian Gem will host its 26th annual Salsa festival at sea on a 5-night sailing to Nassau, Bahamas, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Guests of the Miami-based voyage are invited to dance, sing, and enjoy performances from live DJs and famous dancers like Charlie Aponte, Luisito Carrion, and Josimar Fidel.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

In addition to the Broadway and Rock cruises, 2025’s extensive roster of themed cruises truly has something for everyone.

NCL’s lineup includes a country music cruise, the 8th annual wine cruise, a disco cruise, a sailing inspired by Blues music, a violin-themed cruise inspired by Lindsey Stirling, a comedy-themed cruise, and two separate sports cruises.

Near the end of the year, Norwegian Gem will even host a Hallmark Channel cruise inspired by the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas celebration.