Norwegian Cruise Line Ship to Host Rock Cruise in 2025

Music promoter On the Blue Cruises announced it will present a 5-night Monsters of Rock Cruise aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship in spring 2025, featuring a slew of rock band performances and other interactive events for guests.

The full-ship charter of Norwegian Joy will depart the Port of Miami on March 10, 2025, and make two port calls, one at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination in the Bahamas, and another at Nassau, Bahamas.

With nearly 40 bands already lined up, the rock cruise — dubbed MORC ’25 —will be hosted by Eddie Trunk, the radio personality known for his hard rock and heavy metal radio and television shows. A group of co-hosts will join the sailing as well, serving as moderators for musician Q-and-A sessions and other events.

Norwegian Joy Rock Cruise Line-up.

Among the rock bands scheduled to perform are Tesla, LA Guns, Slaughter, Rose Tattoo, Aldo Nova, Iron Maidens, Lynch Mob, The Bites, Midnight City, Hurricane, The Cruel Intentions, Winger, and Michael Schenker.

The performances are just part of the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which in 2025 will mark its 13th year as a theme cruise at sea. Along with the bands, interactive events will feature Gong Show Karaoke, Cooking with Rock Stars, and Painting with Rock Stars. The voyage will mark the first time the theme sailing will be held aboard Norwegian Joy.

A sports event, yet to be announced, is planned, too, with a “Rockers vs. Average Joe’s” theme. Comedy shows are also on the activity schedule.

The rock bands will perform on multiple stages set up across the Breakaway Plus-class ship, which accommodates about 3,880 guests in double occupancy. Norwegian Joy, which entered service in 2017, was the second of the cruise line’s four Breakaway Plus vessels.

Other ships in the class include Norwegian Bliss (2018); Norwegian Encore (2019); and Norwegian Escape (2015). The class represents the line’s largest ships, all with a total capacity of about 4,400 cruisers when all berths are occupied. The ships were the first to debut Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular Speedway go-kart tracks.

The 167,725-gross ton Norwegian Joy also features multiple pools and water activities, such as thrilling waterslides, and for those seeking a quiet atmosphere, the ship offers the line’s adult-only Vibe Beach Club and the Mandara Spa.

As on all the Breakaway Plus ships, guests can book accommodation in The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Line’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship luxury area.

Guests to Enjoy Two Port Calls in the Bahamas

Cruisers booking the Monsters of Rock Cruise will spend one day at Great Stirrup Cay, the 250-acre private island in the Bahamas.

The destination offers a slew of water-based activities, such as snorkeling, kayaking, swimming, and jet skiing. The island retreat also provides a variety of eateries, including some that are complimentary and some with a cover charge.

Rock Cruise (Photo Credit: Mike Savoia)

At the Nassau port call, guests will find a new cruise terminal, recently completed with an investment of $300 million. Among the improvements to the port are a redesigned waterfront, more cruise ship berths, entertainment spaces, food sellers, retail stores, and a living coral exhibit.

Guests can choose from many active excursions and tours, such as the Dolphin Encounter and Atlantis Aquaventure, plus relaxing alternatives like the Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day. Top attractions in Nassau include the Pirates of Nassau Museum, historic Parliament Square, and the Cloisters and Versailles Gardens, on nearby Paradise Island.

Monsters of Rock has opened bookings for the themed cruise and set a cruise fare of $2,699 per person, double occupancy. The fare does not include taxes or a fee supplement.