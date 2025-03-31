Southampton Port Expects to Break Cruise Records in 2025

Cruise tourism is expanding so much that, year over year, cruise ports around the world are breaking records in the number of ships and the number of passengers arriving.

For Southern England’s cruise pub, Southampton, the momentum is building. After welcoming more than 3 million passengers in 2024 – breaking port records – the Port of Southampton is bracing for even more visits in 2025.

With the first quarter of the year ending on March 31, 2025, the port has already seen a significant number of vessel calls, including the inaugural voyage of the new Norwegian Aqua by Norwegian Cruise Line.

The brand-new ship, constructed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, set off from Southampton on March 28, 2025, to begin its inaugural season.

Up to 3,571 passengers set off from the port as it embarked on an unfortunately – or fortunate for some passengers getting extra time – weather-delayed voyage to New York City, wrapping up an impressive first quarter.

“2025 will be another fantastic year,” said Rebekah Keeler, cruise strategy manager at Associated British Ports (ABP).

“We continue to see growth in the global cruise sector, and Southampton is leading the way for the UK and Northern Europe,” she continued.

“As a port city, Southampton has welcomed cruise liners since the 1800s, and we are proud to continue offering cruises from Southampton, maintaining our position on the cruise circuit.”

Cruise Growth and Green Goals at Southampton

The Port of Southampton supports 85 percent of the UK’s cruise market and is a launching point for many big names in the industry.

On March 8, 2025, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 embarked on a 29-night roundtrip voyage from Southampton to the Caribbean, beginning what will be a busy spring and summer season for the port.

In March, a relatively quieter month for cruising, the port saw 18 ships arrive in its docks and watched Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway, P&O Cruises’ Iona and Aurora, Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess, and Cunard’s Queen Victoria each set off from the port.

Located about 80 miles southwest of London, the port is jumping-off point for Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Silversea, Celebrity Cruises, and MSC Cruises, among others.

It also sees an array of other major lines stopping by on calls, including AIDA Cruises, TUI Cruises, and Costa Cruises.

Last year, when the port surpassed 3 million cruise guests, it bested 2023’s 2.6 million passengers. This was a 15 percent growth and infused the local economy with more than $1.2 million.

While the port is growing, it’s also working hard to minimize its environmental impact, utilizing shore power connectivity that Keeler says in 2025 will be “the highest number of shore power connection confirmed.”

Port of Southampton (Photo Credit: Ben Gingell)

The port began utilizing shore power in 2022 at its Horizon Cruise Terminal and Mayflower Cruise Terminal.

This means ships can connect to a port to help minimize emissions by allowing them to operate using the port’s electrical grid instead of running diesel engines.

“We are proud to have the capability, infrastructure, and partnerships in place to facilitate this incredible economic value for our city,” said Keeler.

In 2024, the port saw a 50 percent increase in the number of ships using its power grid, and it anticipates an even higher number in 2025 as ships work to meet the EU’s Green Deal goals to reach zero emissions by 2050.

While Norwegian Aqua may be the most exciting welcome of 2025 as one of the newest cruise ships to sail the high seas, the Port of Southampton will see more than 200 cruise vessels and their passengers visit before the year ends.

MSC Poesia is the last vessel scheduled to call in Southampton this year, arriving on December 26, 2026, but it certainly won’t be on the 182-year-old port’s last.