Solar Panels on Cruise Ship Balconies Could Be the Way Forward

As cruise ships target ways to improve energy efficiency and go green, a team of engineers has introduced a new system that may bring vessels closer to their goals: solar energy.

Scientists conducted a simulation to evaluate a new photovoltaic (PV) system designed to add two solar panels to the front of balcony glass on two cruise ships’ staterooms. The panels contained 48 cells and could generate up to 250 watts of power at peak levels without obstructing views – a top concern of guests and cruise lines.

The simulation modeled how the system would capture sunlight and turn it into energy compatible with the ship’s electrical grid. The generated power was then routed into the vessels’ main power distribution networks, with any excess stored in batteries for use during cloudy conditions or nighttime operations.

The study simulated the performance of the PV system on two Helios-class vessels such as AIDA Cruises’ AIDAnova, which features 1,655 balcony cabins and would have a maximum output of 827.5 kilowatts.

The vessels were operating in different environments – one on a Caribbean route in March 2016 with ample sunlight on a daily basis, and the other sailing along the Norwegian coast in August and September 2016, when daylight conditions varied.

Results showed the solar panels could produce an average 3.2 megawatts in the Caribbean and 3.8 megawatts in Norway, enough to power all staterooms on a vessel.

“The transition to direct current (DC) on-board grids and the increased integration of photovoltaic (PV) systems with battery storage can improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption,” agreed the research team led by Patrick Schwager of the DLR Institute of Networked Energy Systems, Urban and Residential Technologies in Germany.

The analysis was released in January 2025 in Science Direct and will be featured in the International Journal of Electrical Power & Energy Systems in March.

Efforts to Cut Emissions

The study on solar power follows the ambitious goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is tasking ships to reduce annual emissions by 30 percent of 2008 emissions by 2030.

IMO hopes to see an 80 percent reduction by 2040 and to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, which aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Currently, the Norwegian-based Hurtigruten is working to develop the first zero-emission cruise ship. The Sea Zero project is focusing on using large battery packs with a capacity of about 60 megawatt-hours as the vessel’s primary power source.

The cruise line says the system could reduce energy use by 40 to 50 percent.

Zero-Emission Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Hurtigruten)

The designers are also examining other eco-friendly technologies like retractable sails with solar panels, expected to yield a 10 percent energy saving, and technology to reduce hull water friction through air lubrication technology and advanced coatings to potentially save an additional 5 to 10 percent in energy.

The prototype ship, which is being designed to accommodate 500 guests, is currently in a two-year testing and developing phase.

Cruise lines, which have been under heavy scrutiny from environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion, are actively seeking ways to reduce emissions with two primary strategies being implemented in new and retrofitted ships.

One of the most common methods is the use of shore power, which allows ships to shut down their systems and connect to local power grids in ports. In fact, as part of the European Union’s Fit for 55 program, all ports in the EU will need to have shoreside capabilities by 2030.

Another burgeoning technology is the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel alternative, said to cut down on greenhouse emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to conventional fuels.

AIDAnova, which is operated by Carnival Corporation, was the first to utilize this fuel in 2018 while the very first vessel to use shore power was the Majestic Princess operated by the cruise company’s Princess Cruises in Juneau, Alaska, in 2001.