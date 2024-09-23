Activists Block and Delay Multiple Cruise Ships in Marseille

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion once again prevented cruise ship operations when, along with Stop Croisières, they brought France’s Marseille cruise port to a standstill on September 21, 2024.

Blocking the entrance to the port with a chain of canoes to protest pollution caused by large cruise vessels, the demonstration targeted MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa, AIDA Cruises’ AIDAstella and Costa Cruises’ Costa Smeralda.

The port was blocked from 6:30 a.m., preventing all three ships from docking for three hours before police arrived.

The protest with more than 20 activists coincided with European Heritage Days, an annual event celebrating Europe’s cultural heritage with free access to historical sites, monuments, and landmarks.

“Nothing justifies the maintenance of these absurd, energy-intensive and toxic floating cities,” Stop Croisières, which translates to Stop Cruises, said in a statement. “Our air, our seas, and our health are not up for negotiation.”

The blockade affected the MSC Europa, the sixth-largest ship in the world. The 215,863-gross-ton ship that can accommodate 6,850 passengers was arriving for a scheduled call during a 7-night Western Mediterranean voyage.

The 185,010-gross-ton, 6,554-passenger Costa Smeralda’s 7-night roundtrip journey from Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy was also blocked.

Ironically, the 2,194-passenger, 71,300-gross-ton AIDAstella, arriving during a 16-night Portugal and France itinerary, is sailing a roundtrip voyage from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, which has also been a site of protests this year.

In July, thousands of protestors took to the streets in a demonstration against mass tourism.

Cruise Ships Impacted by Protesters in Marseille (Photo Credit: Stop Croisières)

According to the activists in Marseille, the recent action was meant to draw attention to cruise ship emissions, which they claim contribute to air and sea pollution, damage marine life, and impose health risks on residents of port cities like Marseille.

Protests Continue As Ships Ramp Up Sustainability Efforts

The Port of Marseille Fos is the busiest port in France and the fourth busiest port in the Mediterranean. Between 2022 and 2023, the city saw cruise ship passenger arrivals increase from 1.5 million to 2.5 million.

The increase prompted residents to file a legal complaint over pollution in the port, citing regular breaches of European Union pollution limits.

A study by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Transport & Environment, released in June of that year, found that, in 2022, cruise ships operating in European waters emitted over 8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Marseille anticipates more than 600 cruise ship calls and 2.3 million passenger arrivals in 2024. Until Barcelona launched its first system in July 2024, it was the only Mediterranean port to offer a shore-to-ship power supply to cruise ships.

Protesters Blocking Cruise Ship in Marseille, France (Photo Credit: Stop Croisières)

The protests in Marseille are the latest in a series of demonstrations in European port cities. Extinction Rebellion activists, for example, blocked Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas, as well as Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Mariner from entering ports in Amsterdam in July and August.

In northern France, Stop Croisières and Extinction Rebellion united in July 2024 to block ships from entering the Brittany port of Concarneau.

Despite protestors’ claims, MSC World Europa utilizes shore power plug-in connectivity to reduce carbon emissions in port. It also uses liquified natural gas (LNG), a cleaner fuel alternative, and offers an advanced wastewater treatment system that is above regulatory requirements.

Its operator, MSC Cruises, has worked to reduce carbon emissions by 35% since 2008 and has set a goal of becoming net-zero emissions by 2050.

Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, both owned by Carnival Corporation, are also working toward zero emissions by 2050, as well as having 100 percent of their fleets utilize shore power.