Seven MSC Cruise Ships Sailing from the US in Winter 2026-27

MSC Cruises will have a big seasonal presence on the US East Coast during winter 2026-27, with multiple ships sailing to sun-and-fun destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Two ships will operate from PortMiami and Port Canaveral, and one will be from New York. Adding to the wide range of choices will be another ship based at Galveston, Texas, and one special voyage — a transit of the Panama Canal on a one-time, Seattle-to-Miami itinerary.

All of the new voyages are open for booking, giving cruisers the opportunity to start planning for their favorite itinerary from among seven ships and four US homeports.

“Our commitment to the US market is stronger than ever. It’s creating more options for our guests and generating a wave of exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners,” said Lynn Torrent, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for MSC Cruises USA.

“Deploying some of our newest and largest ships from an expanding list of homeports gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage,” added Torrent.

MSC Cruises had already revealed that its newest ship, MSC World America, would be based at PortMiami following her launch in April 2025. Construction of the 215,863-gross-ton ship with capacity for 6,762 guests is nearing completion at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

With delivery to the line just weeks away, the World-class ship has completed her sea trials and is receiving her finishing touches. MSC Cruises earlier this week announced that actor Drew Barrymore will be godmother to the new flagship at her April 9, 2025 christening at PortMiami.

The new-build will sail 7-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, calling at top ports in each region plus the line’s private destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Joining the ship in PortMiami will be the 5,100-guest MSC Seaside, sailing 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seaside Docked at Ocean Cay (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Another ship in the fleet, MSC Poesia, will sail to PortMiami at the conclusion of her Alaska season in late September 2026. The 20-night cruise will operate from Seattle to Miami, transiting the Panama Canal and calling at Los Angeles; San Diego; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia.

The remainder of MSC Poesia’s winter season has not yet been confirmed but is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, at Port Canaveral, the 4,540-guest MSC Seashore will sail 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises and the 4,842-guest MSC Grandiosa will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages.

MSC Grandiosa will arrive at the Central Florida port following a 14-night transatlantic crossing from Barcelona departing October 31, 2026.

MSC Meraviglia to Sail Winter Voyages From Big Apple

Another East Coast embarkation port, New York, will be offered to guests sailing aboard the 4,488-passenger MSC Meraviglia.

Seven-night voyages from the Big Apple will take cruisers to the warm waters of the Caribbean and Bahamas, with calls at Port Canaveral — gateway to the theme parks of Orlando, plus Nassau and the Ocean Cay private reserve.

Read Also: Who Owns MSC Cruises – Behind the Global Cruise Line

Like MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia will arrive in North America following a transatlantic crossing, in this case a 19-night MSC Grand Voyage from Barcelona.

Departing on October 20, 2026, the ship will call at Alicante and Cadiz, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon, Funchal, and Ponta Delgada, Portugal; and Boston before ending in New York.

The growing drive-to port of Galveston, Texas, on the Gulf Coast, will be the seasonal homeport to the 4,500-passenger MSC Seascape. The ship will sail 7-night Western Caribbean cruises to ports such as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.