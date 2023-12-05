Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings for Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has officially opened bookings for Star of the Seas, the groundbreaking addition to its Icon-class fleet. Set to embark on its maiden voyage in August 2025 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, passengers can expect innovative design and exclusive amenities.

Star of the Seas Bookings Open

Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s second ship in its new Icon-class fleet, is now accepting bookings for its inaugural sailings. Bookings are expected to outpace Royal Caribbean’s phenomenal first Icon-class ship, Icon of the Seas, which broke every single-day booking record in the cruise line’s 53-year history when it first accepted bookings in October 2022.

Crown & Anchor Society members receive first access to bookings on December 5. Bookings for the general public begin on December 6.

The ship will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, with its inaugural cruise launching on August 24, 2025. Cruisers will find 7-night itineraries to both eastern and western Caribbean destinations.

“Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day” bookings begin at $1,496 per person for interior cabins, $1,776 for outside-view cabins, $2,126 for balcony cabins, and $3,186 per person for suites. Four dates are currently available for booking: August 24, September 14, October 5, and October 26.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Sailings will be roundtrip from Port Canaveral and include visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

“Western Caribbean & Perfect Day” bookings begin at $1,506 per person for interior cabins, $1,806 for outside-view cabins, $2,156 for balcony cabins, and $2,916 for suites. Fifteen dates are available for booking between August 31, 2025, and April 12, 2026. Sailings include stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay; Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico.

What Features Will the Second Icon-Class Have?

Like its sister ship, Icon of the Seas, launched earlier this year, Star of the Seas will invite passengers to explore eight distinct neighborhoods, each offering diverse experiences. However, Royal Caribbean promises the new ship will offer unique features and experiences, from thrilling adventures to serene retreats, and more than 40 dining and drinking options.

Passengers can expect to find Thrill Island, delivering an adrenaline rush for thrill-seekers with a Category 6 waterpark boasting six record-breaking waterslides.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

At the same time, Crown’s Edge will feature a “part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride.” Additional fun zones will include Water’s Edge, Splashaway Bay, a Flowrider, sports courts, and Adrenaline Peak rock climbing.

For relaxation, Royal Caribbean reveals Star of the Seas will feature seven pools tailored to different moods and preferences, including the Hideaway, a one-of-a-kind infinity pool suspended 135 feet above the ocean located on Deck 8. An adults-only retreat, Cloud 17, will provide a poolside oasis with private access to The Lime and Coconut bar, while Swim & Tonic will offer a swim-up bar option for guests.

Families will find a haven in the Surfside neighborhood, designed specifically for young families. Surfside will provide age-appropriate splash areas and family-friendly dining options. Additional family-friendly experiences will be revealed in 2025.

Star of the Seas at PerfectDay at CocoCay

Entertainment options aboard Star of the Seas will include AquaDome, which transforms from a tranquil daytime oasis into a vibrant nighttime hotspot featuring stunt-filled performances beneath a waterfall, and Absolute Zero, featuring a performance ice arena for signature shows. Broadway-style shows will also be offered at additional theaters.

All itineraries include a day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the award-winning island featuring the lounging Coco Beach Club, adults-only Hideaway Beach, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, and a water park.

Construction Continues in Finland on Star of the Seas

While specific details about size and capacity remain undisclosed, Star of the Seas is expected to resemble the Icon fleet’s first ship. Icon of the Seas, currently the largest cruise ship in the world, features 20 decks and 2,805 staterooms, measures 1,198 feet in length, weighs 250,800 gross tons, and can hold 7,600 guests and an international crew of 2,350.

Star of the Seas remains under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, the same ship that delivered Icon of the Seas. More details will be announced in the coming months.

