San Juan Provides Update on Pier Closure Following Cancellations

With thousands of cruise guests left wondering why their itinerary was changed and San Juan no longer able to be visited as a port of call from Symphony of the Seas, the cruise port has reached out with clarification about the ongoing closure of Pier 3.

The pier, extended by various mooring dolphins to a longer length able to accommodate the Oasis-class vessel, has been unable to welcome Symphony of the Seas for several weeks. The ship’s November 17 and December 1 voyages have both been impacted thus far.

The update from San Juan Cruise Port does not offer extensive detail, but does note that it is one of those very mooring dolphins that allow the pier to accommodate Symphony of the Seas that is now the cause of the problem.

“As part of its ongoing commitment to passenger safety and efficient cruise operations, San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) has been working diligently with regulatory agencies to restore service to Pier 3 West, following a recent incident involving a mooring dolphin,” the update reads.

The nature of the “incident” is not disclosed, but could likely be a collision from another vessel that damaged the mooring dolphin, a structure necessary for the ship to be securely tied off when docked. Depending on conditions, severe weather or even natural erosion could also damage a mooring dolphin.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) noted on Wednesday, November 27, that the loss of the mooring dolphin actually happened in April, but does not describe how the loss occurred.

If the mooring dolphin is no longer sound, it would be unable to hold the ship safely as passengers and crew members are using gangways. Before the pier can be returned to service, appropriate repairs and safety inspections and tests must be completed and certified.

“San Juan Port’s Pier-3 West remains closed to cruise-ships until further notice pending requested satisfactory assessment studies followed by a Coast Guard on-site inspection of the facility,” the USCG explained.

San Juan Cruise Port does remain committed to ensuring the proper inspections are complete as soon as possible, though at this time those inspections have not yet been documented.

“Upon completion and approval of these evaluations, the pier will be cleared to resume receiving scheduled cruise ships,” the cruise port’s update confirmed. “SJCP, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, continues to prioritize safety and reliability in the restoration efforts.”

Smaller vessels originally scheduled for Pier 3 may be able to be accommodated at other docks depending on berth availability, but the length of the pier is critical in securing a ship the size of Symphony of the Seas.

“San Juan’s Pier-3 West receives the largest cruise ships in the world. Since the loss of the facility’s mooring structure, Coast Guard Prevention personnel have been actively working with the San Juan Cruise Port and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to determine if the structure remains sound for cruise ship operations,” said Captain Luis J. Rodriguez, Commander of USCG Sector San Juan and Captain of the Port – San Juan.

“We understand the inconvenience of this matter, however, it is critical we ensure the safety of the port, the cruise ships and the thousands of people who operate on or visit the island through this port facility.”

The 228,081-gross-ton Royal Caribbean ship measures 1,187 feet long and can welcome 5,518 travelers at double occupancy or up to 6,680 guests when fully booked.

When Will Symphony of the Seas Return to San Juan?

At this time, it is unknown when the repair work, inspections, and necessary certifications will be completed to permit Symphony of the Seas to return to Puerto Rico.

As a result of the pier closure, the ship’s Eastern Caribbean itineraries are impacted, with more than San Juan affected. Because the call in Puerto Rico is no longer possible at the moment, the cruises have also cancelled the next port of call – a visit to St. Maarten, which is even further east.

Instead, the ship has set sail for Jamaica and Labadee as alternative destinations on the 7-night sailings.

Royal Caribbean Ships Docked in San Juan (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Symphony of the Seas is currently homeported from Miami, offering a mix of Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings. Every itinerary also calls on Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamian destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Most of the ship’s upcoming sailings are Eastern Caribbean itineraries, though not all of them include San Juan as a port of call. The next departure dates that might be impacted if the pier is not yet repaired are Symphony of the Seas‘ December 22, December 29, January 5, and January 12 departures.

Read Also: San Juan Cruise Port – Amenities and What’s Nearby

Undoubtedly, Royal Caribbean is making itinerary changes one sailing at a time only if it is necessary for the ship to be rerouted. At any time, the pier could be reopened and port visits safely resumed.

In the meantime, booked guests are being notified of the changes as needed. While it may be disappointing for port visits to be changed on short notice, safety is always a top priority whether a ship is at sea or docked in port.