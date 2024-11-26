Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

San Juan Issue Causes More Changes for Royal Caribbean Ship

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Symphony of the Seas will be setting sail on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage on December 1, 2024 – but it won’t be the itinerary that her up to 5,518 guests originally booked.

The round trip sailing – which is based out of Miami, Florida – was supposed to call on San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and CocoCay, Bahamas. But, due to an ongoing problem at the San Juan Cruise Port, this itinerary is no longer possible.

“We’ve recently been advised by the port authority in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that due to technical issues with the pier and the work that must be done and cleared by the USCG for accepting a ship of our size, we’ll have to adjust our itinerary for our sailing,” Royal Caribbean wrote to impacted guests.

While guests will still get to experience Perfect Day at CocoCay – the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas – the visits to San Juan and Philipsburg have been replaced.

The Oasis-class vessel will now call on Falmouth, Jamaica, and Labadee, Haiti, instead – where Royal Caribbean has another exclusive resort-style destination.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by these changes. Nevertheless, we’re excited to visit our private destination and a new port with you!”, continued the letter.

Falmouth, Jamaica, is known for its history, culture, and natural beauty – from waterfalls and swimming holes to pristine beaches.

The newly scheduled visit to Labadee is perhaps extra exciting – and maybe controversial – as Royal Caribbean only recently returned to its private destination in October after a months-long hiatus due to safety concerns.

That said, the cruise line has reassured guests that the destination is safe – as Labadee is far removed from the civil unrest occurring elsewhere in Haiti and is heavily guarded by private security.

When Will San Juan Resume Full Operations?

Neither authorities from San Juan nor Royal Caribbean have confirmed exactly what is wrong with the cruise port or how long it will take to resolve.

That said, appropriate personnel within San Juan are certainly working hard to get the issue fixed – as the cruise port has big goals to grow its cruise ship operations. But without knowing specifics, it’s impossible to estimate exactly how long repairs will take.

Symphony of the Seas isn’t due to return to San Juan until Christmas Day, so hopefully, everything will be fixed, inspected, and approved by the appropriate officials by then.

However, it’s also quite possible that other large vessels sailing to the popular Caribbean port sooner could be impacted.

Moderate to large cruise ships – such as Serenade of the Seas, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Summit – are currently scheduled to visit the port before the end of November.

Symphony of the Seas in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Photo Credit: Puerto Rico Port Authority

Read Also: San Juan Cruise Port – Amenities and What’s Nearby

This also isn’t the first itinerary to be disrupted for the 228,081-gross ton Symphony of the Seas due to the unresolved issues in San Juan.

An earlier Eastern Caribbean sailing, which embarked from Miami on Sunday, November 17, also had an itinerary change due to not being able to visit Puerto Rico.

In this case, the calls on San Juan and Philipsburg were swapped out with visits to Labadee and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Royal Caribbean has not publicly offered any compensation for the changes to both the November 17 and December 1 sailings – although the cruise line said their official letter could be used to make a claim with travel insurance if necessary.

Usually, Royal Caribbean would cancel and refund any shore excursions booked through the cruise line in these cases – but guests who booked with other companies or tour providers will have to adhere to their specific vendor’s cancellation policies.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Catie Kovelman
Catie Kovelman
Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher. By day, she helps market new movies and TV shows as a senior research manager. But by night, she loves writing cruise news. In addition to Cruise Hive, Catie has contributed to a variety of newspapers, magazines, and other online publications, such as The Plaid Horse, Unwritten, YourTango, Fangirl Nation Magazine, Chapman Magazine, the Orange County Register, and Voice of OC.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied