Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas to Debut Sooner Than Expected

While there was a seemingly endless wait for Icon of the Seas to debut in January 2024, guests waiting for her sister ship, Star of the Seas, will not have to wait as long as expected.

Royal Caribbean has received word that the ship will be delivered sooner than planned, and as a result, is adding two new sailings ahead of the ship’s planned inaugural sailing.

This follows the announcement made nearly a year ago that the ship would be delayed. At that time, her first two cruises sailing, which were to have departed on August 17 and August 24, respectively, had to be cancelled.

Guests booked on the updated maiden voyage – departing Port Canaveral on August 31, 2025 – were among the first to receive word about the now-earlier debut, as it includes a special offer for them to consider.

“We have an updated timeline for the arrival of Star of the Seas at Port Canaveral!” the announcement read. “Constructing such a large and amazing ship is challenging, and while delivery can sometimes be delayed, there are other times where we get to sail our new ship earlier.”

The cruise line goes on to explain that the ship’s planned August 31, 2025 sailing – a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary – will remain as the official first full sailing with special events, swag, and recognition.

Two new cruises, however, are being added as “showcase sailings” departing August 23 and August 27. The 4-night sailings will include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination in the Bahamas.

Guests already booked on the August 31 inaugural cruise have the exclusive opportunity to book one or both of the new showcase sailings, or else move their original booking to one of the earlier cruises if they prefer. This opportunity will open on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

If travelers have booked suites, their exact same stateroom choice will be held aboard the earlier sailings until Thursday, February 6 as a courtesy in case they do wish to adjust or expand their travel plans.

Guests booked in interior, oceanview, and balcony cabins will be able to choose from the same stateroom categories, though the exact stateroom numbers are not guaranteed.

There will be no additional charge for moving to an earlier sailing date, and the cruise fare rate will be prorated to the shorter 4-night rate if guests aren’t remaining on the first full sailing as well.

What Will Be Special About the New Sailings?

The two new “showcase sailings” for Star of the Seas will not have all the bells and whistles of an official inaugural cruise, but travelers are sure to enjoy some special moments onboard nonetheless.

This will undoubtedly include a celebratory atmosphere from the crew as they welcome their very first guests onboard. Sailor – the ship’s Official Dog Officer – will also likely be on hand (or paw!) for greetings as well.

It is possible, however, that some offerings – such as shows or other onboard entertainment – may not be available for these new, earlier cruises. This can be a common risk travelers take when they book an inaugural cruise.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

While the two new sailings are being announced as “4-Night Perfect Day” cruises, the ship could also visit Nassau during each voyage. It is also possible the stays at CocoCay could be longer, or the ship may spend the rest of each sailing at sea instead.

Regardless of the exact itinerary, guests will have ample time to enjoy everything Star of the Seas has to offer, from phenomenal shows and exquisite eateries to the Thrill Island waterpark, the Crown’s Edge ropes course, the stunning interior promenade, and much more.

Star of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in southern Finland.

While construction is proceeding along so well that the ship can be delivered early, she still has to pass her sea trials and undergo final outfitting, as well as make her first transatlantic crossing, before welcoming guests aboard.

The tremendous vessel will be homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, offering alternating Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries, all of which will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay.