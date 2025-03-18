Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Arriving Sooner, Another Cruise Added

The world can’t wait for the next Icon class ship, and she can’t wait to welcome her first guests either – so much so that the new ship is going to be debuting even sooner than previously expected.

Royal Caribbean has contacted guests booked on the ship’s first “showcase sailings” to let them know that a new, even earlier showcase sailing is now planned.

“We have an updated timeline for the arrival of Star of the Seas at Port Canaveral!” the email announced. “Building such a large and incredible ship is no easy feat, but lucky for us, there are times when we get to embark on our new ship ahead of schedule, and that time is now!”

Previously, the cruise line had added two short showcase sailings ahead of the ship’s official maiden voyage. Those two cruises will depart Port Canaveral on August 23 and August 27.

Now, a new showcase sailing has been added for August 20. The 3-night Perfect Day Cruise will kick off the inaugural celebrations for the new vessel and give even more travelers the opportunity to be part of the festivities.

Guests already booked on either of the two previously announced showcase sailings have the exclusive chance to either add a new reservation or move their existing booking to the earlier cruise. Guests have one week to make their decision, and if they take no action, their existing bookings remain intact and unchanged.

After that deadline, the new showcase sailing will be open for any guests to book.

For some travelers, being the very first guests onboard a new ship is a bucket list vacation plan. Of course, such an opportunity only comes along once in any cruise ship’s service lifetime.

Will the REAL Inaugural Sailing Please Stand Up?

The changing timeline for Star of the Seas can be confusing for eager guests, and may even be frustrating for guests who want to be the very first onboard.

Originally – when the ship’s very first itineraries were released – Star of the Seas was scheduled to debut with her inaugural sailing on August 17, 2025. That itinerary was to have been a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing.

Unfortunately, in February 2024, Royal Caribbean reached out to travel agents and booked guests that the ship’s delivery would be delayed and that first cruise had to be cancelled.

It is not unusual for construction timelines to be adjusted, especially with as complex of a project as a massive cruise ship.

What is more unusual, however, is that in January 2025, the cruise line updated the ship’s timeline once again and announced that she would be able to debut sooner than expected. Two 4-night “showcase sailings” were added ahead of the official maiden voyage.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Now, one more showcase sailing is added, and Star of the Seas is closer than ever to her original debut date.

But which cruise is the official inaugural sailing? According to the cruise line, the August 31 departure is the ship’s first 7-night sailing and her official maiden voyage. That Western Caribbean itinerary will visit CocoCay, Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel before returning to Port Canaveral on September 7.

The earlier showcase sailings (now all three of them) will offer guests a wonderful experience, but not quite with the same fanfare of the maiden voyage. As shorter cruises, they may feel more rushed and there will be less time to truly enjoy all the 250,800-gross-ton ship has to offer.

Furthermore, it is possible that not all entertainment may be available on the shorter, earlier cruises, or some finishing work may still be underway. This is not uncommon for a brand new ship or one that has just left an extensive dry dock renovation.

Ultimately, all cruise ships have more than just a single inaugural voyage. A ship’s first inaugural season includes her first visits to a wide range of port destinations, as well as new experiences.

Depending on her positioning and scheduling, this might include a first transatlantic crossing, a first season in Alaska, a first hurricane season, or first visits to a wide range of different sailing regions.

Onboard, the first few sailings will encompass a wide range of “firsts” – shows, games, deck parties, and much more. Regardless of whether guests are on the very first cruise or anytime in the first season, they’re sure to enjoy the inaugural energy of the ship and her eager crew.