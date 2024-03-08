Royal Caribbean Responds to Haiti Tension and Calls to Labadee

In light of the tension in Haiti following a recent prison break and months of escalating violence, Cruise Hive reached out to Royal Caribbean International about guests’ safety at the cruise line’s private destination in Haiti, Labadee.

The cruise line has provided a statement and explained their concerns, as well as steps that are being taken to ensure all guests are safe and can enjoy their visit to Labadee.

Are Guests to Labadee at Risk When Visiting Haiti?

Labadee is Royal Caribbean International’s private 260-acre resort destination on the north coast of Haiti. Unlike many other private destinations that are actually on distinct islands, Labadee is on the nation’s mainland.

This has sparked concern among travelers that the recent violence – a coordinated prison break that freed nearly 4,000 criminals in the nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince – could cause difficulties for cruise travel, either in terms of guests’ safety while visiting Labadee or with cancelled sailings or replacement ports of call to avoid Haiti altogether.

Cruise Hive reached out to Royal Caribbean International to inquire about the cruise line’s plans, and received a statement about safety concerns and how operations on Haiti are being handled.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. Our global security teams are closely monitoring the situation in the area,” the statement read. “At all times, we remind guests to remain aware of their surroundings while ashore and follow all State Department guidelines. Should any changes be required, guests will be notified directly.”

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

Royal Caribbean also notes that “the civil unrest in Port-au-Prince is 128 miles south of our private destination” which equates to a 6.5 hour drive on the nation’s roads and through the mountains.

Because Labadee is a private destination, only cruise guests and approximately 300 employees are permitted at the location. The cruise line also has private security to ensure limited access to Labadee, and the facility is completely gated.

“Guests visiting Labadee are not permitted to leave the resort at any time, for their safety and comfort,” the cruise line said. “In the meantime, we’re continuing to monitor the situation very closely with local authorities and our security team.”

All operations at Labadee are fully functional and available to all guests visiting the fun and engaging port of call. This includes the exciting Dragon Zipline, the Dragon’s Tail coaster, amazing beaches, the Artisan’s Market retail spaces, watersport options, paved walking trails, and much more.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Due to the security restrictions for Labadee – which have always been in place and are not as a result of the recent tension – no shore excursions venture into Haiti from the port. Tour options are available for such great on-site experiences as sport fishing, snorkeling, luxury sailing, and more.

No Visits Cancelled

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed that there are no changes to upcoming cruise itineraries.

“We have not canceled any calls or sailings visiting Labadee at this time,” the cruise line said. “Should anything change regarding our visits to Labadee, we’ll contact any impacted guests and travel agents immediately.”

While the port of call is not visited on a daily basis, several ships do have calls on Labadee planned for the coming days: Independence of the Seas (March 9), Adventure of the Seas (March 12), Liberty of the Seas (March 13), Oasis of the Seas (March 14), and Symphony of the Seas (March 15).

Labadee is often part of Royal Caribbean’s various Caribbean cruises, including Eastern, Western, and Southern routes, depending on the cruise length, departure port, and overall itinerary.