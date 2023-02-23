Royal Caribbean Releases New Winter Cruises

Royal Caribbean has announced that four ships will be based out of the Northeast of the United States during the 2024-2025 cruise season. The deployment announcement features 13 ships with new sailings.

The four ships departing from the Northeast will be the Grandeur of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas. At the same time, nine ships will be based in the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean Announces New 2024-2025 Deployments

Royal Caribbean released a considerable amount of new cruises for the 2024-2025 summer and winter cruise seasons. One part of the new deployments will be welcomed in the Northeast of the United States, as four vessels will be sailing, including Odyssey of the Seas out of Cape Liberty!

Grandeur of the Seas Sailing From Boston

The 2446-passenger Grandeur of the Seas will be based in Boston, Massachusetts, between September and November 2024. The first cruise the ship will be sailing on is a 15-night cruise to Greenland. On September 7, 2024, the 73,817 gross tons Grandeur of the Seas will set sail from Boston.

Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock

Ports of call include Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; Nanortalik, Qaqortoq, and Nuuk, Greenland; and St.John’s, Newfoundland. The ship will sail a total of 8 cruises from Boston through November 3, 2024. Other cruises include four and seven-night Canada cruises.

Liberty of the Seas Sailing from Cape Liberty, New Jersey

The 3,798 guest Liberty of the Seas will sail various four-night Canada cruises, four, five, and six-night Bermuda sailings, and nine-night Canada & New England cruises between May and October 2024.

During the 9-night cruises, Liberty of the Seas will visit Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Saint John, New Brunswick for the Bay Of Fundy.

The four-night Bermuda cruises will have one day in Bermuda, the five-night will have two days and one night in Bermuda, and the six-night Bermuda cruises will add one sea day.

Odyssey of the Seas from Cape Liberty, New Jersey

One of the newest cruise ships in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet, Odyssey of the Seas, will be based out of Cape Liberty between November 2024 and February 2025. The 167,704 gross tons cruise ship will sail various Perfect Day Bahamas and Caribbean Cruises.

There will be 7-night Bahamas, 11-night Eastern Caribbean, 11-night Southern Caribbean, 12-night Southern Caribbean, and eight-night Perfect Day Bahamas cruises. All cruises will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island resort, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Ports of call on the southern itinerary include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Symphony of the Seas Out of Cape Liberty

Symphony of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, will be calling new Jersey home for several calls in 2024. With 228,081 gross tons, the ship can accommodate 6,680 guests, making it an ideal choice for families and groups.

Between May and October 2024, Symphony of the Seas will embark on various Caribbean and Bahamas cruises ranging in length between seven, eight, and nine nights. On the nine-night itinerary, guests can visit several ports of call, including Orlando, Nassau, Labadee, and Royal Caribbean’s private island resort, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Nine Royal Caribbean Ships Based in the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International also announced new Caribbean itineraries between fall 2024 and spring 2025. Nine ships will be based in Royal Caribbean’s traditional operating area. Symphony of the Seas will relocate from the Northeast to Miami, offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

Serenade of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas will return to Tampa and offer various Caribbean cruises. Jewel of the Seas will be sailing from Galveston and offering 9-11 night cruises to the Western Caribbean, and Grandeur of the Seas will begin sailing from Fort Lauderdale in November 2024.

Explorer of the Seas will offer cruises from Miami featuring longer sailings of 10-12 nights. Lastly, New Orleans will welcome Brilliance of the Seas between October 2024 and March 2025. Nearly all of Royal Caribbean’s cruises in the Caribbean include either a call to Perfect Day at CocoCay, or Labadee, Haiti.