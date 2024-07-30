Royal Caribbean Reduces Single Supplement But Not for Everyone

Royal Caribbean International has announced a reduction in the single supplement rate for solo cruisers beginning August 1, 2024, but only for a very select group of travelers and only on some voyages.

While this will be welcome news for those few who may qualify for the savings, it is important to note the conditions so other solo travelers are not hit with unexpected fees.

The new reduced single supplement is a benefit for the cruise line’s loyalty club, the Crown and Anchor Society, and is only available for members at the highest tiers. You can check all the reduced rates right here.

Royal Caribbean Owner’s Suite

“Starting August 1, Pinnacle Club and Diamond Plus members with more than 340 points will enjoy a reduced single supplement cruise fare of 125% on all Transatlantic, Transpacific, and Panama Canal sailings,” the announcement read.

The current single supplement rate is 200% for all cruise guests, meaning that anyone booking a solo trip is expected to pay twice what the published fare is listed as.

This is standard practice for many cruise lines, as published prices are based on double occupancy with the expectation that there will be two travelers (or more) in each stateroom.

Previously, guests who have achieved 340+ cruise points already received the benefit of a reduced solo rate to 150%. Now, the further 25% reduction on the highly-coveted transatlantic, transpacific, and Panama Canal sailings is an additional discount. For all other voyages, the discount remains at the 150% rate.

To be clear, while the announcement notes that the new discount is available to Pinnacle Club and Diamond Plus members, it is the overall loyalty points earned that determines who is eligible.

To reach Diamond Plus, for example, travelers only need 175 points – but they will not receive the select 125% fare until they have accrued 340 or more points.

Read Also: What Is a Transpacific Cruise?

It should also be noted that Royal Caribbean can modify the loyalty program and benefits available at any time, without notice. Travelers interested in taking advantage of this new discount benefit should first confirm that it will apply to their preferred sailing.

Nevertheless, this new discount will be welcome by frequent travelers who may prefer to sail on their own or who may no longer have a partner to share their travels with.

The impacted sailings are infrequent offerings based on ship operational calendars and fleet movements, and often command higher prices due to their popularity and exclusivity.

Other Loyalty Discounts Available

Royal Caribbean’s Crown and Anchor Society member benefits do include a wide range of other discounts, from reduced beverage costs to discounted internet costs to savings on photos, Royal Caribbean logo products, and spa services.

Royal Caribbean Logo on Icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

Many discounts are also available to travelers who have achieved lower levels of loyalty status, though the more points a traveler earns and the higher they advance in the program, the bigger the discounts and the more options that may be available.

With the recent announcement that all three of Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise lines – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises – will now share a loyalty status match program, this new discount may further entice travelers to move between the lines to try different types of cruise travel.

The solo discount, however, only applies to voyages through Royal Caribbean International, and is not transferrable to either Celebrity Cruises or Silversea Cruises. Those programs have their own benefits, and while travelers will have a status match, the perks available on each cruise line remain distinct.