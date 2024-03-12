Royal Caribbean Reaches Multi-Year Pact With Vendor

Two major cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group announced new multi-year agreements with OneSpaWorld Holdings, the cruise industry’s leading health and wellness services firm.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises already had previous contracts in place with the company, which provides a wide range of spa and fitness services.

Multi-Year Pact Features Health, Beauty, Fitness Services

Royal Caribbean’s fleet of 24 ships and sister brand Celebrity Cruises’ 15 ships will continue to offer spa and fitness services provided by the vendor OneSpaWorld Holdings, a Nassau, Bahamas-based company that operates health, wellness, fitness, and beauty services onboard nearly 200 cruise ships worldwide.

The two lines disclosed the new agreements on March 12, 2024, saying the contracts began on January 1, 2024. Neither cruise line revealed the length of the new agreement, but Royal Caribbean has been contracting with OneSpaWorld for more than 30 years. Celebrity Cruises also has a long-standing relationship with the vendor.

“I am delighted to enter into a new multi-year agreement with Royal Caribbean International, expanding upon our more than 30-year relationship. In addition to elevated services and experiences on the current fleet, this agreement grants us the exclusive right to operate on new vessels that come into service during the term, furthering our growth potential,” said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, CEO, and President of OneSpaWorld.

Fluxman added that he looks forward to continuing his company’s partnership with Celebrity Cruises, too, and said the new agreement “cements our position as the pre-eminent industry leader in the operation of health and wellness centers at sea.”

The Spa on Celebrity Edge

The spa operator’s services and products are found on 193 cruise ships and at spas in 50-plus destinations. Providing behind-the-scenes operations and staff, its name is not widely known to guests, since each cruise line independently brands its spas and wellness centers.

On Royal Caribbean ships, the wellness space is known as Vitality Spa, and on Celebrity Cruises’ ships it is simply The Spa. Many other cruise lines have agreements with OneSpaWorld, such as Regent Seven Seas Cruises, where the spa is called Serene Spa and Wellness, Windstar Cruises, where the spa is known as Windspa, and Silversea Cruises — also a Royal Caribbean Group brand, where the spa is called Zagora Beauty Spa.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also contracts with OneSpaWorld, and in 2022 signed its most recent agreement, a seven-year pact that covers all of the ships in the company’s three brands — Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

New-Builds Are Included in New Spa Contracts

While neither Royal Caribbean nor Celebrity Cruises revealed the length of their new contracts with OneSpaWorld, they did confirm that the agreement applies to existing ships and to any new-builds that enter service during the term of the contract.

Icon of the Seas in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

In Royal Caribbean’s case, it means that OneSpaWorld is handling spa operations aboard the line’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas —the world’s largest ship with a guest capacity of 7,600. The first of the line’s Icon class, the ship began sailing in January 2024 following her star-studded christening at PortMiami.

OneSpaWorld will also handle spa operations aboard the line’s Utopia of the Seas, an Oasis-class ship due to debut in July 2024, and aboard Star of the Seas, the line’s second Icon-class ship slated to launch in August 2025.

Star of the Seas, under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, made headlines in February 2024, when the line announced the cancellation of her first two scheduled voyages, due to delays at the shipyard.

The cruise line has nixed the maiden voyage, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day itinerary scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on August 17, 2025, as well as her second sailing, also to the Eastern Caribbean.