Royal Caribbean Releases New European Itineraries for Six Ships

Cruising is a fine way to see iconic destinations in Europe, and Royal Caribbean International is offering a range of amazing options with six ships deployed to the region in 2025.

Itineraries, homeports, and cruise lengths vary to give guests the ultimate selection for what are sure to be unforgettable European vacations, with sailings now available to book.

Six Ships Sailing Europe for Summer 2025

Royal Caribbean International is having six phenomenal ships in Europe during the summer 2025 season, offering a variety of itineraries from 2-12 nights.

No matter where guests hope to sail or what experiences they want to have either aboard or ashore, Royal Caribbean has unforgettable options to choose from, and booking early ensures guests the best selection for their travel preferences.

Allure of the Seas

The Oasis-class Allure of the Seas will homeport from both Barcelona and Rome, offering iconic 7-night itineraries to top Mediterranean destinations like Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Florence and Naples in Italy, and Marseille in France. From stunning cultures to exhilarating adventures to culinary delights, guests can do it all in Europe from this one vessel.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

The 225,282-gross ton ship can welcome 5,492 guests aboard at double occupancy or as many 6,780 travelers when fully booked, ensuring room for all families and groups to spread out and set sail.

Odyssey of the Seas

Guests cruising aboard Odyssey of the Seas will find themselves sailing from Rome during the summer of 2025 on cruises ranging from 7-12 nights. Each itinerary features outstanding ports such as Naples, Italy; Ephesus, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; and top Greek Island destinations like Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini.

These Eastern Mediterranean cruises highlight unique cultures and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including a first-ever overnight stay in Istanbul for the 167,704-gross-ton ship.

Photo Credit: Aerial-motion / Shutterstock

While onboard, guests can enjoy all the spectacular features of the Quantum-ultra-class ship, including unparalleled views from the North Star observation pod, skydiving with RipCord by iFly, and taking a spin on the bumper cars in the SeaPlex. The ship can host 4,200 travelers (5,510 when fully booked), and everyone will find something onboard to love.

Independence of the Seas

Independence of the Seas is returning to Southampton for the first time in six years to offer 2-12 night getaways, from short escapes to lengthy voyages exploring northern Europe, including Zeebrugge, Belgium; Copenhagen, Denmark; Paris, France, and more. Destinations stretch from the Norwegian Fjords to the Canary Islands, with outstanding stops everywhere in between.

Independence of the Seas in Port Canaveral (Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

The 155,998-gross-ton ship offers an escape room, racing waterslides, laser tag, and much more onboard whenever guests need a break from European wonders, and as many as 3,634 passengers (double occupancy; 4,375 when fully booked) can enjoy all the amenities during each cruise.

Voyager of the Seas

The 138,194-gross ton Voyager of the Seas will be voyaging indeed during the summer of 2025 as she offers departures from four European homeports: Athens (Piraeus), Barcelona, Ravenna, and Rome (Civitavecchia). This gives the ship a diverse range of both Eastern and Western Mediterranean itineraries, all 7-nights in length.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Claudine Van Massenhove / Shutterstock)

Depending on the sailing date and itinerary, the ship will be visiting destinations in France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia, and Turkey, with several overnight calls for more immersion and exploration.

Onboard, up to 3,114 guests at double occupancy or 3,840 travelers when fully booked will enjoy all the classic favorites Royal Caribbean offers, including the ice skating rink, rock climbing wall, and the adults-only Solarium retreat.

Explorer of the Seas

Anyone wanting to explore Europe can’t go wrong with the three different 7-night itineraries offered aboard the 138,194-gross-ton Explorer of the Seas, departing from Ravenna, Italy. Ports of call include stops in Italy, Croatia, Greece, and Montenegro for the different cruises, giving guests all the best of the Eastern Mediterranean to explore.

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas (Photo Credit: Simon Vayro / Shutterstock)

Don’t forget to explore aboard as well, with favorite Royal Caribbean activities and venues aboard, including Chops Grille and Giovanni’s Table for decadent dining experiences.

Explorer of the Seas can welcome 3,114 guests at double occupancy, or up to 3,840 passengers when all berths are filled.

Brilliance of the Seas

Despite being one of the smaller vessels in the Royal Caribbean fleet, the 90,090-gross-ton Brilliance of the Seas is offering brilliant European options from Athens.

Two different 7-night itineraries are on offer, exploring Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey along the way. Especially appealing are the overnight stays in Istanbul, giving guests the opportunity to more thoroughly enjoy this Eastern Mediterranean gem.

Brilliance of the Seas (Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International)

More than 3 acres of glass on the truly brilliant ship provide astonishing views of every destination, while guests can enjoy a wide range of onboard drink, dining, and activity venues. As many as 2,142 guests can sail Brilliance of the Seas at double occupancy, or up to 2,543 travelers may be onboard when the ship is fully booked.

With so many European options on offer, every interested traveler is sure to find a glorious way to explore Europe with Royal Caribbean in 2025.