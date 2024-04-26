Royal Caribbean Partners With Hard Rock for Reciprocal Loyalty

Two popular cruise lines, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, have partnered with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming to provide reciprocal benefits and exclusive discounts, offers, and other perks to members across all brands. This will create amazing options for travelers at top casinos on land and sea all around the world.

Gaming Partnership With Two Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are teaming up with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming in a first-of-its-kind partnership. Millions of members of the different brands’ casino rewards benefits will now enjoy some reciprocal perks and exclusive opportunities, both at Hard Rock locations as well as onboard the combined Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises fleets.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible ‘no limits’ partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises,” said Jeff Hook, Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services.

“Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide or enjoying the cruise lines’ ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

It should be noted that while both Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are part of Royal Caribbean Group, no other cruise lines owned by the parent company are currently included in the partnership.

Royal Caribbean Hard Rock Partnership

The new partnership will be celebrated with an exclusive kick-off party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel Pool on Friday, April 26, with a cruise giveaway on the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

The celebration will continue with live music and giveaways at Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A at PortMiami on Saturday, April 27, and will move onboard Icon of the Seas to Basecamp, portside on Deck 16, with Hard Rock Cafe’s legendary Messi Burger free throughout the sailing.

The burger is inspired and created by the Icon of Icon, Lionel Messi, and features two seared patties, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion, and other toppings on a toasted brioche bun.

Other giveaways will include mini soccer balls and sunglasses during the 7-night Western Caribbean sailing as Icon of the Seas visits Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and CocoCay.

Benefits for Players

By combining the gaming loyalty programs, players will benefit immensely with a range of unique benefits. For example, special discounts on select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises sailings as well as free cruise or hotel vacation offers are just some of the exclusive benefits created by the partnership.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore,” said Jesse Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Onboard Revenue, Royal Caribbean International.

“We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas.”

More than just players will benefit from this new partnership. Team members for the companies will also have access to special discounts at participating properties, as well as opportunities for discounted cruises with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.